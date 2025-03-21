The tech world moves at lightning speed, with new smartphones launching seemingly every other week. It's easy to get caught up in the hype of the latest and greatest, but sometimes, the real value lies in a slightly older, yet still incredibly capable, device. Enter the Google Pixel 8a.

While the Pixel 9a will soon be the budget Android champ, the 8a continues to be a compelling option for anyone seeking a great Android experience without spending too much money.

I'm not talking about whether or not you should upgrade. I'm saying that if I needed a new phone, I'd buy a Pixel 8a as soon as the price drops with the release of the 9a.

Software support keeps the Pixel 8a like new

One of the most significant selling points of the Pixel 8a was its long-term software support, and that's what makes it the phone I would buy today. Google has pledged a remarkable seven years of OS and security updates for the 8a, mirroring the flagship Pixel 8 series. This means your device will remain secure and up-to-date with the latest Android features well into the 2030s.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This changes things. In the past, buying an older model of Android meant you would probably see the manufacturer drop support for it before you were ready to stop using it. Seven years means you'll be using something else before Google says goodbye to the Pixel 8a.

In a market where many mid-range phones receive only a couple of years of support, this extended lifespan is a major advantage. It ensures your investment is protected, and you won't be forced to upgrade prematurely due to software obsolescence.

This extended support isn't just about security patches, but it doesn't mean the 8a will be updated to do nearly everything Google dreams up in the future. The Pixel series is renowned for its AI-powered capabilities, from the Magic Editor for photos to the Call Assist features that make communication smoother.

With seven years of updates, the Pixel 8a will see some feature improvements here and there, but you shouldn't count on anything new. You can, however, know that the phone's software should work as well or better at the end of seven years as it did on day one. That's a big deal.

Long software support is just part of the picture

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Beyond the software, the Pixel 8a boasts impressive hardware for the price. The Google Tensor G3 chip, mostly the same processor found in the flagship Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, enables decent performance, fast app loading, and exceptional AI processing. The 8a handles everything I want a phone to do with ease.

The camera system is another highlight. The Pixel series has consistently delivered outstanding photography, and the 8a is no exception. Its dual rear camera setup isn't anything particularly special, but Google's computational photography prowess shines through, producing stunning images with accurate colors, excellent dynamic range, and impressive low-light performance.

Features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur further enhance the photography experience, allowing you to easily edit and improve your photos.

The Pixel 8a also features a great display. The OLED panel delivers rich colors and deep blacks, while the 120Hz refresh rate ensures fluid scrolling and animations. The device's compact size and comfortable design make it easy to hold and use, even for extended periods.

The Pixel 9a makes the Pixel 8a better

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Now, let's address the elephant in the room: the Pixel 9a. As with any new smartphone release, the arrival of the 9a will likely lead to a price drop for the Pixel 8a. This makes it an even more attractive option for budget-conscious buyers. The 8a already offers excellent value at its current price, but a further reduction would make it an absolute steal.

Everything you've read and heard about the 8a still stands. It's still the same phone it was in 2024, and it will stay that way for seven years. The Google Pixel 8a is far from being outdated. Its long-term software support, capable hardware, excellent camera, and potential price drop make it a compelling choice for anyone looking for a reliable and feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank.

