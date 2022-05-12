New 'neighborhood' Google Store in Brooklyn could be the first of many

What you need to know

Google announced it will launch a second Google Store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in New York.

The street address is 134 N 6th Street, and it will open doors on June 16.

Google describes it as the "first of our 'neighborhood stores,'" suggesting it plans to launch more retail locations soon.

Like the Google Store in NYC, it will offer hands-on with products, Pixel phone repairs, and online order pickups.

Despite its massive tech footprint, Google only has one retail store for its products deep in downtown NYC. But that's about to change: Google unveiled its second location at Google IO 2022 on Wednesday, set to open in mid-June in Brooklyn. And according to the company's recent announcement post, it's merely the first new store of many.

"The Google Store Williamsburg will be the first of our 'neighborhood stores,' offering similar hands-on experiences with our products and services as our flagship store, but in a more intimate setting that celebrates the unique neighborhood we’re in."

Like the Chelsea Google Store, the Williamsburg Glocation will have a Here to Help support team of Google experts to answer questions, interactive product displays, and all of the Pixel, Nest, Fitbit, and other Google products to buy.

(Image credit: Google)

Unlike the Chelsea store, it will have "local events to celebrate Brooklyn" like Pixel photography tours, taking advantage of the calmer neighborhood.

We're very curious to find out whether Google will bring its neighborhood store design to more cities in the future.

When the Williamsburg Google Store opens on June 16, it may have the upcoming Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro on display. Both products are due to ship on July 28, and Google SVP Rick Osterloh mentioned during the IO Keynote that you'll be able to try out upcoming devices in person at their physical locations.

Google isn't the only company currently ramping up its retail efforts. The Meta Store recently opened in California, and Meta also suggested it would launch a chain of stores to show off products like the Oculus Quest 2.