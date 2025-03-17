What you need to know

The latest Android 16 beta hints at Pixel Launcher finally getting built-in icon shape customization options, a feature that vanished after Android 12.

Pixel users currently need third-party launchers for icon customization, but Google’s future update could change that.

A new 'App Shape & Layout’ menu lets users adjust home screen grid size and pick from six icon styles, including square, arch, and “complex clover.”

Last week’s Android 16 beta release brought some neat behind-the-scenes improvements, with a highlight being the ability to customize your app icon shapes directly in the launcher.

One of Android’s biggest perks has always been customization. No matter what device you’re rocking, you can swap out the launcher to match your style and even personalize it further with custom icon packs.

This means that Pixel users have to rely on third-party launchers to tweak icon shapes since stock Android doesn’t offer the option. But signs point to Google finally bringing this feature to the Pixel Launcher.

It's no secret that Google has been working on a revamped Pixel Wallpaper app, aiming to bring all your home screen customization options under one roof. In a recent deep dive, Android expert Mishaal Rahman wrote that he managed to unlock the new "App shape & layout" menu in the latest Android 16 beta (via Android Authority).

This feature lets you tweak your home screen grid size under the "Layout" tab and pick from six different icon styles right next door.

Google hasn’t officially named the icon shapes in the selection menu, but Rahman’s findings uncovered their internal labels: circle (default), square, four-sided cookie, seven-sided cookie, arch, and complex clover.

The options offer a mix of rounded and geometric styles, though fine-tuning icon sizes isn’t an option. Furthermore, the chosen shape only applies to the home screen, app drawer, and folders, meaning icons in the Recents page and settings stick to the default circle.

This might seem like a new feature, but it’s actually making a comeback. Google first introduced icon shape customization in the Pixel Launcher back in Android 12, only to remove it later for no clear reason.

Its return is a big deal, especially since Pixel phones pack plenty of cool features, yet the Pixel Launcher itself has barely evolved. Meanwhile, other platforms have leaned into customization, leaving Pixel users without even basic options like icon shape tweaks.

It’s worth noting that these features are still hidden in the Android 16 Beta 3 build, and there’s no guarantee they’ll make it to the final release. Google’s timeline suggests Android 16 will officially roll out around May or June, but we’ll have to wait and see if this customization feature sticks around.