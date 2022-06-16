Google's second physical store opens its doors in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

What you need to know

Google has opened the doors to a new flagship store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The search giant began accepting customers at its store on 134 N 6th Street starting today, June 16. It is the company's second physical retail store in the United States, the first of which opened last year in New York City. It claims to be a one-of-a-kind 'neighborhood' store that offers hands-on encounters with Google products and its services.

The original blog post described the experience customers could expect in the new retail store. Firstly, consumers would be greeted by an installation done by Olalekan Jeyifous, a Brooklyn-based artist whose work explores the relationships between architecture, community, and the environment by reimagining communal places. Secondly, consumers are welcomed with a help desk for products such as Pixel devices.

Google Store Williamsburg has large interactive displays that showcase its products to give consumers an idea of what they're getting into before making a purchase. This could mean getting college students to choose a Pixel 6 case for their Pixel phone. Likewise, users interested in signing up for Google Fi can explore its plans with the interactive displays.

The other highlights across the new Williamsburg store include picking up a product from the Grab & Go wall — it can be a Pixel phone or a Nest smart speaker. The company also lets users preorder items online and pick up the devices from the store hassle-free. Lastly, there are couches to relax on, which can help customers experience using a Google Product in a home-like setting. The area would further be used to conduct workshops or organize local events.

Regarding local events, Google notes that the new store would host neighborhood events to celebrate Brooklyn that may include guided walks to try out Pixel photography features using the Pixel 6, for instance. If you live nearby, it can be worth a while to experience the new store in Williamsburg.