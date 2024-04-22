Google rolls out second April security update to fix cellular issues

What you need to know

Google has provided the necessary OTA/factory image files for its second April patch, which aims to fix cellular problems that users have reported.

Verizon has hopped on this early, providing the update for users who've missed calls and text messages over cell service.

It seems that Google Fi and AT&T customers are still waiting on the update, however, they can sideload it from Google if they wish.

Google is reportedly rolling out a second OTA update for a few Pixel users following problems with the initial April patch.

According to 9to5Google, the company has started rolling out a second April patch for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Fold. Users were reporting issues about their Pixel's cell service following the recent April update, and it seems salvation has already arrived for devices operating on Verizon's cellular network as the company provided an update about the update's second serving.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 series will find version AP1A.240405.002.B1, while Pixel Fold owners will see version AP1A.240405.002.A2. Verizon states this update is aimed at correcting "performance improvements for LTE call/data and network issues." The update is small, rolling in at around 7MB.

Google has also posted the factory and OTA images for the new patch. Users will find the addition marked as "B1" or "A2," depending on the device.



Users took to Reddit after one who wrote to Google Support received a response about the issues. The company confirmed that a patch for Pixel 7 and newer phones was on the way. However, one user still encountered cellular problems with the patch, as they noted missing calls two days after sideloading the update. This seems to be an isolated issue, as others who've received it from Verizon seem to be cruising along without a problem.

Meanwhile, it seems that AT&T and Google Fi customers are still waiting on the second patch, as noted by 9to5. However, those users could sideload the patch via Google's official OTA/factory image files if they're comfortable with it.

Google rolled out its initial April 2024 security patch at the top of the month, and it came packed with loads of fixes. The company aimed to fix 28 "general" security fixes, with 25 reserved for its Pixel devices. The patch notes highlighted two security flaws that Google believed were being actively exploited by wrongdoers, urging Pixel owners to update promptly.

The rest of the patch offered camera stability fixes when zooming for a host of Pixel phones alongside a black halo artifact fix for the Pixel 8 viewfinder.