Google can thank the Pixel 9 for its highest-recorded sales in Q3 2024

A research report on the market share performance for smartphones in Q3 2023 shows Google has reached new heights alongside Motorola.

Google has reportedly recorded its "highest-ever" market share growth in Q3, likely thanks to the Pixel 9 series.

Samsung and Apple lead the charge, arriving in first and second place, respectively.

Google's Pixel 9 series features three slab phones and one foldable, packed with Gemini's on-device AI software.

The third quarter's smartphone sales analysis has arrived and a few OEMs record positive growth.

Counterpoint Research reported the global sales report for the smartphone industry in Q3 2024 (via 9to5Google). The publication states the "sell-through" for phones this past quarter grew 2% YoY (year-over-year). While this is reportedly the "fourth consecutive" quarter to see industry growth, the post adds LATAM, Western Europe, and Japan spearheaded sales.

Strong quarterly momentum struck "other brands" as research highlights Google as a notable company. Research Director Tarun Pathak commented, saying Google "recorded their highest-ever smartphone volumes in a quarter in Q3." Unfortunately, the director didn't provide a specific number behind this new record.

Motorola also hit a "highest-ever" record in phone volume this past quarter. Moreover, Moto and Huawei saw sales grow 30% YoY.

As usual, the report detailed the performance of the "Top 5" OEMs, beginning with Samsung's first-place spot in Q3. The company leads the quarter, making up 19% of the market share, followed by Apple with 16%. Chinese brand Xiaomi slides in at third place with 14%.

Google's been on an uphill trend lately as a report from March detailed its growth despite an overall smartphone decline in 2023. Sales figures showed the company's totals were approaching 5% in the U.S. by the end of last year. Additionally, Google was the only OEM that reported a growth in market share in the U.S. in 2023. The brand is still a way out from touching Samsung and Apple, but any growth is positive in the grand scheme.

More importantly, with Q3 running from July to September, it seems Google can thank its Pixel 9 series. The series arrived with three slab phones: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. These devices finally gave more meaning behind the once-thought buzzword: AI. With Gemini leading the charge, the Pixel 9 series offers several on-device AI tools like Pixel Screenshots, Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and more powered by its Tensor G4 SoC.

We're now wondering how well Google can keep the train rolling. The Tensor G4 was a minimalistic upgrade over the G3; however, the Tensor G5 is expected to be its first fully customized SoC out of TSMC's kitchen.