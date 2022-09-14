Google chips are back in Japan for the Pixel 7 promo campaign

What you need to know

Google's original chips have returned to drum up interest for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

The chips come in four flavors, but they are only available in Japan.

Google is holding a lottery until September 23 for anyone interested in winning a box of Pixel chips.

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 7 series in less than a month, but prior to the event, it's hyping up the upcoming phones with a promotional campaign that brings back its original potato chips.

The campaign is available only in Japan (opens in new tab), where Pixel fans can win one of the 2,000 limited boxes by entering a lottery that runs until September 23. The chips come in a range of color options to tease the colorways the Pixel 7 series will come in, and their flavor names sound a bit quirky. Google's chips are available in Snow Cheese, Obsidian Pepper, Hazel Onion, and Salty Lemon flavors. These chips are in a similar vein as the one Google launched last year to hype up the Pixel 6 series, though it only came in a single flavor.

Like the previous campaign, the packaging for this year's Google chips has an unmistakable Pixel touch, with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's visor slapped onto the front.

Google has also taken this opportunity to highlight some of the key specs of its next flagship phones. The landing page of the campaign highlights the Tensor G2 chipset, as well as its photo and video prowess. Google previously touted the phone's capabilities, saying that, with the Tensor G2, the Pixel 7 series "will bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition."

The Pixel 7 series will see the light of day on October 6, along with the Pixel Watch. Here's hoping that the upcoming devices will include the same flavor as many of the best Android phones in terms of performance and power efficiency.