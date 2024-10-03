Like the Pixel 9, the upcoming Pixel 9a could bring back Peony — and add a new color

What you need to know

Google Pixel 9a leaked color options include two old and two new variants.

The Pixel 9a will again include Obsidian and Porcelain, and the new ones could include Iris and Peony.

The Peony is the most interesting color variant in the latest Pixel 9 series, comprising a pink shade.

Despite being months out from the likely Pixel 9a launch, we already have a good idea of what colors to expect, as well as what the refreshed design will look like.

The next budget Google phone will possibly carry four color variants like the previous iteration, Pixel 8a — notes Android Headlines, which also recently shared Pixel 9a renders in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks. According to the publication, the device will likely again carry Porcelain and Obsidian color options.

Renders of the leaked Pixel 9a (Image credit: Android Headlines)

However, the device will have new color options like Peony and Iris, while the previous Aloe and Bay colors will likely be ditched. Peony has been the highlight color in the latest Pixel 9 series, which appears in an all-new Pink finish. Iris would be a new "bluish-purple" shade.

While the new colors are a welcome change, the more interesting aspect is the latest design change that Pixel 9a is incorporating this time, per the leaked renders. Allegedly, the Pixel 9a lays its dual rear camera sensors flush against the rear glass layer. The Pixel series' signature design has been a large camera bar since the launch of the Pixel 6 series and the corresponding A series as well, but that might finally change.

A leaked photo of the alleged Pixel 9a (Image credit: via ShrimpApplePro on X)

Other notable specs of the upcoming Pixel 9a include its dimensions measuring around 154 x 73mm, a tad bit taller and broader than the previous iteration, which came with 152.1 mm x 72.7 mm.

Aside from the camera visor, the rest of the device will likely look similar to the flagship Pixel 9 series lineup. This means the Pixel 9a will also have flat sides. As for the launch, the device is expected to be released at Google I/O next year if this year's event is any indication.

The Pixel 9a will most likely use the Tensor G4 CPU, which we've benchmarked and offers a decent boost over what the Pixel 8a can deliver.