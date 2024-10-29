Latest Google Pixel 9a leak says it might strive for Pro XL power levels

What you need to know

A report claims the Pixel 9a could pick up a major battery upgrade, which could put its capacity near the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The next device is rumored to grab a 5,000mAh battery, an 11% jump over its soon-to-be predecessor.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to see a drop in camera strength to 48MP, likely due to its recently purported small camera visor.

Google's next budget smartphone continues to build interest as the latest rumors suggest a major shift in its power capacity.

According to Android Headlines, which cites an unknown source, the Pixel 9a might have a battery capacity close to that of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Details claim the next budget device could receive a 5,000mAh battery. Curiously, the next A-series phone might distance itself from the base model's footsteps. As a reminder, the base Pixel 8 features a 4,575mAh battery.

The Pixel 8a debuted in June with a slightly lower 4,492mAh battery and 18W wired charging capabilities.

The publication states this could mark an 11% overall increase in battery for the Pixel 9a.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

What these rumors don't mention is the possible charging capabilities of the Pixel 9a. The A-series phone is typically lower than the base flagship device, but Google improved that with the Pixel 9 series. The vanilla Pixel 9 delivers 45W fast charging, which is a 15W upgrade over its predecessor. As rumors suggest a higher battery capacity, perhaps there's more in store for its charging strength.

As one rumor claims the Pixel 9a may increase in battery, another suggests it could drop in camera strength. A previous report purported the Pixel 9a could receive a lower 48MP camera, instead of continuing with the Pixel 8a's 64MP. However, with the supposed change, the device is rumored to grab the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's 1/2-inch primary sensor. That gives the foldable an f/1.7 aperture with an 82-degree wide-angle view.

Of course, this rumor arrives a month after a series of leaked renderings for the next A-series Pixel. The Pixel 9a seems poised to ditch Google's iconic design element: the massive camera bump. Instead of such a pronounced visor, it seems almost right to say the Pixel 9a's camera strength will drop — but we'll have to wait and see.

The device's measurements leaked, which suggests a phone similar in size to its predecessor. The Pixel 9a is rumored to launch in Q2 2025.