Google Pixel 9 vs. Motorola Edge 2024: An unusual battle

Google Pixel 9 $789.90 at Amazon $799.99 at Verizon $899.99 at Best Buy AI at its finest The Google Pixel 9 costs more than its predecessor, but there is a case to be made with the new design, excellent AI features, larger battery, and improved ultrawide camera. For Cool new design

Bright and vivid display

12GB of RAM is a step up

Superb cameras with useful AI features

Very good audio and haptics

Comes in multiple colors Against $100 more than the Pixel 8

Relatively slow charging Motorola Edge 2024 $28.99 at Walmart $29.99 at ZAGG + mophie $449.99 at Amazon Weightless wonder The Motorola Edge 2024 is one of the slimmest and lightest phones in its segment, which is even more amazing when you consider the size of the battery. A true class act. For Incredibly slim and classy design

Anti-slip vegan leather back

Excellent, eye-friendly pOLED display

Motorola Smart Connect feels like magic

Great battery life and charging speed Against Poor processor performance

Mediocre camera

Only 2 years of software updates

Just one color option

Comparing the Google Pixel 9 vs. Motorola Edge 2024 might seem like a futile endeavour, but bear with me. Other than a Pixel, a Motorola phone is the next best thing if you're looking for a clean Android experience. Moto phones are also known to pack great hardware at very aggressive prices, have excellent display specs, and tend to offer premium features in lower segments where no one else does.

The Motorola Edge 2024 costs nearly half of what the Pixel 9 is currently priced at, and it does have better features and specs in some areas. If your priority is stock Android, an eye-friendly display, and a lightweight phone, does the Moto have an edge (pun intended) over the Pixel?

Google Pixel 9 vs. Motorola Edge 2024: Design and displays

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Pixel 9 and the Edge 2024 take very different approaches to design. Google has stuck with the metal and glass style but has brought about major revisions to the Pixel's look, which makes it appear distinct from past Pixel phones. I love the way it looks, especially the new colors. The heavily rounded corners of the metal frame also make it feel much smaller in the hand, and its dimensions are roughly the same as the Pixel 8a. The camera module sticks out a bit, but it's an aesthetic that grows on you.

The Motorola Edge 2024 has the same width as the Pixel 9, but it's taller and way slimmer. With a depth of 8.1mm, it's noticeably thinner than the 8.5mm thickness of the Pixel. It's also incredibly light at just 174g, compared to the hefty 198g of the Pixel 9. Another big difference is the finish of the back panel on the Moto, which is vegan leather. It only comes in one color sadly, but the texture offers far better grip than a glass back and there's no worry of it getting damaged if it falls. You can easily use the Moto without a case and still handle it very well. The Pixel 9 will probably need a good case, but thankfully there are plenty of those to go around.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As impressive as the Pixel 9's display is, the Motorola Edge 2024 actually beats the Pixel in a couple of areas. The Edge 2024 has a larger 6.6-inch pOLED display with a Full HD resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. For scratch protection, you only get Gorilla Glass 3, which is a bit inferior for 2024 and the peak brightness is 1,300 nits. But those with flicker-sensitive vision will appreciate the fact that you can completely disable the PWM dimming for an irritation-free viewing. Even if you don't, the Edge has a high 720Hz PWM dimming at lower brightness.

The Pixel 9 features a more resilient Gorilla Glass Victus 2 scratch protection and a higher peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The 6.3-inch display is also smaller, and more manageable for smaller hands. The resolution is the same as Moto, which means you get denser pixels. Unfortunately, Google still uses the draconian 240Hz PWM dimming for the display, which can play havoc if you're sensitive to screen flickering.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Motorola Edge 2024: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Google claws back major points when it comes to hardware as the Pixel 9 has a flagship SoC, compared to a mid-range chip in the Edge 2024. The Pixel 9 ships with 12GB of RAM, two storage options of 128GB or 256GB, and the Tensor G4 SoC. In comparison, the Motorola Edge 2024 has the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and just a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Neither phones support expandable storage. In terms of benchmarks and real-world performance, the Pixel easily beats the Moto, but then again it better considering what it costs.

Speaking of cost, the Pixel 9 starts at $799 and costs $899 if you opt for the higher 256GB storage variant. You can get it at a slight discount on Amazon and other places, or if you buy it via a contract with your carrier. It's still quite expensive considering this is the non-Pro model with many premium features missing.

The Moto Edge 2024 made a terrible first impression when it launched in June 2024 for $550, as other phones like the OnePlus 12R and Pixel 8a offered far better value. The price is more palatable now at $450.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Header Cell - Column 0 Google Pixel 9 Motorola Edge 2024 Display 6.3-inch Actua display, 120Hz AMOLED (60-120Hz), 2400x1080, HDR, 2700 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 240Hz PWM dimming 6.6-inch pOLED, 2400 x 1080 resolution (402 ppi), 10-bit, 144Hz refresh rate Chipset Google Tensor G4, Titan M2 security module Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB 256GB Rear cameras 50MP main + 48MP ultrawide 50MP main + 13MP ultrawide Front camera 10.5MP with autofocus 32MP with autofocus Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2, Physical and eSIM, Satellite SOS Wi-Fi 6E, 5G (sub-6), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 3.1, Physical and eSIM Ingress protection IP68 IP68 Security In-screen ultrasonic fingerprint module, face unlock In-screen optical fingerprint module, face unlock Battery 4,700mAh, 27W wired charging, 20W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging 5,000mAh, 68W wired charging, 15W wireless charging Dimensions & weight 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm, 198g 159.6 x 72 x 8.1mm, 174g Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Black Software & long-term support Android 14, seven years of OS updates Android 14, two years OS updates

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Motorola Edge 2024 has excellent battery life thanks to its large capacity, and it can also charge very quickly at up to 68W, but the charger needs to be bought separately. It also supports 15W wireless charging, which is impressive when you consider this is a sub-$500 phone. The Pixel 9 delivers similarly good battery life, despite the smaller capacity. You should expect it to last a full day on one charge, with medium to heavy usage. You don't get a charger in the box here too, but the Pixel 9 can only charge at up to 27W with Google's 45W adapter.

The camera is one area where you can't take the crown away from Google. The Pixel 9 delivers amazing image quality from all of its cameras thanks to the capable sensors and Google's stellar AI and ML-driven post-processing. The Edge 2024 boasts big camera specs on paper, but the reality is quite mediocre. The images it captures are just about fine, but don't expect to be winning any awards for it.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Motorola Edge 2024: Software

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Both phones have excellent software so it really depends on what you're looking for. If you're not too fussy about having the latest AI features, you'll absolutely love the software on the Motorola. It's now called Hello UI and it's basically stock Android 14 with a few extra bits from Motorola. There's very little bloatware just like a Pixel, and some of the extra first-party apps are superb. PC users will love Smart Connect as you can seamlessly go from using the keyboard and mouse on Windows to controlling your phone with them. There's a customizable side button too, which can be programmed to open an app or an action.

The only bummer is that Motorola only offers two generations of major platform upgrades. The Pixel 9 on the other hand is promised seven years of OS and security updates, and it will get them on day one. Motorola doesn't have the best track record for timely updates, but you don't have to worry about that with a Pixel.

You can also expect quality AI features and killer editing apps with the Pixel 9. The Reimagine feature in Google's Magic Editor is unlike anything we've seen before on a phone, allowing you to instantly alter an image in a very realistic manner.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Motorola Edge 2024: Which one should you buy?

Since both phones are in completely different price bands, it's hard to pick a definitive winner. Going back to our original question about which one offers better value in terms of software, display, and ergonomics, I'd recommend the Motorola Edge 2024 over the Pixel 9. At its current reduced price of $450, it's better value than when it launched, although another $50 off would really make it the most attractive. Things that it does better than the Pixel would be the more eye-friendly display, battery life, slim design, and charging speed. Keep in mind that the cameras are average, software support is limited, and the processor is not great for gaming.

The Pixel 9 fills the shortcomings of the Motorola Edge 2024, but it doesn't have the best display if you're sensitive to display flicker. The battery probably won't last as long either and charging is slower compared to the Moto Edge. The biggest problem though, is the price. You're paying a steep premium for a handful of exclusive software features. A more wallet-friendly option with nearly the same feature set would be the Pixel 8. You can find the top-storage variant for under $600 today, which makes it superb value.

Motorola Edge 2024 $28.99 at Walmart $29.99 at ZAGG + mophie $449.99 at Amazon Very good value The current discounted price of the Motorola Edge 2024 finally makes it an interesting option that's worth considering. If you're willing to live with a few shortcomings, it offers premium features without needing to spend a lot.