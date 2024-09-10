After a boring iPhone 16 reveal, Google is officially the king of exciting tech product launches

What you need to know

Apple is one of the only major tech brands that continues to pre-record their tech events.

While most companies sidelined their in-person events and live demos during and after the pandemic, many have returned to normalcy with vibrant and engaging gatherings.

Instead, Apple's events feel more like prolonged ads, and it has opened the door for Google to hold more exciting tech product launches.

Earlier this year, I had the privilege of watching DJ and robe-wearer Marc Rebillet jump out of a giant coffee cup to serenade Google I/O 2024 attendees with AI-generated sounds bright and early. I promise that isn't the reason I'm ready to admit that Google has leapfrogged Apple in terms of product launch quality and engagement, and yesterday's underwhelming iPhone 16 "Glowtime" event proves it.

Whether you're a fan of Google's pre-show antics or not — it was certainly an interesting experience to watch Rebillet work at 9 a.m. with the rest of the Android Central crew at I/O — there's something to be learned from them. Google is willing to take risks in 2024 that Apple isn't, and anyone who studies Apple knows that it is a company built on taking risks. Made by Google events include various kinds of risks, from live demos that can and do go awry to leaving thousands of journalists and devs perplexed by a dancing DJ at I/O 2024.

I'm not here to say that Google is perfect. The company announces, beta tests, cancels, releases, and re-names so many products and AI features that some of its events feel more like a corporate earnings call than a consumer product showcase.

Whether you love or hate the brand's events, it's clear that Google doesn't lack in the risk-taking and personality departments. Showcases at Google I/O and Made by Google events — like the Pixel 9 launch event last month — have both, specifically with live demos that manage to be engaging.

If you watched Apple's "Glowtime" event yesterday, where we got a better look at Apple Intelligence and a few new products, you probably noticed that it was devoid of both. There wasn't an ounce of the personality, risk-taking, or flair that Apple events were characterized by in the past.

Everything was pre-recorded for yet another year. In fact, if you look closely, I'd say that CEO Tim Cook and SVP Craig Federighi were the only two presenters who delivered their lines in a way that was remotely engaging or natural. The pre-recorded and scripted talking points combined with cinematic montages made the entire Apple event feel like an hour-plus-long advertisement. The opening testimonials about how people use Apple products and services every day feel cliché at this point.

It doesn't help that the announcements from yesterday's event were meager at best. We didn't get an Apple Watch Ultra 3, which means prospective buyers are in a weird spot, forced to choose between an Ultra 2 (now in black... thanks, Apple) and a Series 10. The AirPods Max got a laughably small update, with USB-C and new colors but the same hardware and exorbitant price tag. And we have AirPods 4 now, but with ANC and non-ANC versions, the lineup is more convoluted than ever.

Of course, the highlight of "Glowtime" was certainly the iPhone 16 series, but even that was lackluster. It's great that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max now share the same camera system, and I'm thrilled to trade in my iPhone 15 Pro Max for the smaller model. The other improvements, like the Camera Control button and larger Pro screen sizes, didn't speak to me.

I have to wonder whether Apple's product development is really stalling or if it's losing its touch with pre-recording events. There were tons of slides and b-roll showcasing the Camera Control button in action, but would a live demo from Tim Cook at Apple Park have been more engaging and appealing to journalists and customers alike?

The answer is probably a mix of both possibilities. All I know is that, as an Apple user at Android Central, I came into "Glowtime" looking to make an upgrade. My AirPods Max are too heavy, and I can't stand the Lightning connector in 2024. My time with the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been generally poor. Yet, I came away less intrigued by Apple's event than I had been by product launches by Motorola, Samsung, and Google in the months prior.

Apple's pre-recorded events simply come off as boring ads these days. Samsung has a weird obsession with inviting influencers and creators to its launch events, only for them to go back to their iPhones a few days later. Anyone remember the Pokimane saga from a recent Galaxy Unpacked event? To say it plainly, neither Apple or Samsung are winning in the product launch game in 2024.

It might be hard to believe, but it's Google that is holding the best tech events nowadays. The company is doing pretty impressive things with hardware and software, it's willing to take risks with live demos, and has plenty of personality with its marketing messaging. Despite all the nonsense, Google's events are the only ones I get excited to watch, and the company has truly flipped the script.