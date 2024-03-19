Google Pixel 8a spotted at the FCC listing ahead of Google IO 2024

What you need to know

Google Pixel 8a bearing G8HHN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D models spotted at FCC.

The listing confirms the device launch is sooner, presumably at Google I/O 2024.

One of the model numbers matches with the Pixel 8a earlier retail packaging.

With the Google I/O event right around the corner, we expect the Pixel 8a to be seen next to the launch of the Pixel Fold 2. While the latter's details are still scarce, the former just showed up at the U.S. FCC listing.

As noted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 8a bearing multiple model numbers has reached FCC approval on Monday (Mar. 18). They include G8HHN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D — all of which are believed to be different variants of the same device.

As 9to5 indicates, this is a fairly common practice for every smartphone before launching since they are catered to different countries and carriers. Hence, the difference in model numbers is evident, which can be further different due to their connectivity options, such as 5G.

(Image credit: SmartPrix)

Previous leaks have showcased the Pixel 8a renders revealing its design alongside retail box leak, which has further revealed the model number G6GPR. It evidently coincides with the latest FCC listing, confirming the device is indeed the Pixel 8a.

Aside from the FCC listing, the alleged Pixel 8a was also seen hitting a Denmark-based battery certification last month. The device featured a GH2MB model number featuring a 4942mAh battery capacity, which could be touted as either 5000mAh or 5500mAh battery when the device launches.

While the model doesn't appear familiar to the aforementioned model numbers, previous leaks have indicated that it matches one of the Pixel 7a models, its predecessor in some regions.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @chunvn8888 / X) (Image credit: @chunvn8888 / X)

Apart from the certifications, the previous renders have given us the Pixel 8a in all its glory. It features a familiar design with a dual camera setup at the back and is believed to be coming in some kind of rose gold colorway next to the traditional black variant. Since the Pixel 7a was also seen in colors like blue and orange, we can expect something similar to its predecessor.

Earlier reports have further indicated that the Pixel 8a should feature a 6.1-inch screen on the front with a punch-hole cutout. Underneath, we could also spot a Tensor G3 that powered the Pixel 8 series.

Other rumors have indicated that the device could be priced higher than before. It is not just that a Google software engineer recently confirmed its existence while responding to a user bug report. All in, we could see the Pixel 8a at Google I/O 2024, which is slated for May 14.