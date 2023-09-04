The Google Pixel 8 series could see quite a price increase in Europe
Rumors about Google's pricier 2023 Pixels are piling up.
What you need to know
- The base variant of the Pixel 8 will reportedly cost €874.25 (including tax) in Europe, while the 256GB model is said to be priced at €949.30.
- Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro could retail for €1,235 for the 128GB variant, a steep increase from the Pixel 7 Pro's €900 starting price.
- This rumor corroborates a previous one claiming that this year's Pixel phones would would cost $50 more than their predecessors.
A previous leak about the Google Pixel 8 series gave us an idea of how much these phones are going to cost, and if you're planning on getting one, be prepared to shell out a little more than you might have thought, if a new report is accurate.
Word on the street is that the Pixel 8 series is getting a price hike in Europe. According to The Tech Outlook, the base storage variant of the Pixel 8 will start at €874.25, while the 256GB model could go for as much as €949.30.
It should be noted that these prices include a 23% VAT. Otherwise, the 128GB storage variant of the Pixel 8 is rumored to cost €710.77 and the 256GB model could be priced at €771.79.
As for the Pro version, the report claims Google will sell it at a starting price of €1,235 for the 128GB variant, €1,309 for the 256GB version, and €1,461 for the 512GB configuration. Excluding tax, the Pixel 8 Pro is tipped to retail for €1,004.65, €1,065, and €1,188 depending on the storage variant you choose.
For what it's worth, the Pixel 7 retailed at a starting price of €650 in Europe last year, and the Pro model at a starting price of €900. The report corroborates a previous rumor, which purported that the Pixel 8 would cost $50 more than the Pixel 7.
Of course, these prices remain unconfirmed. Google hasn't announced anything yet, and it's still a few months until the phones come out.
Aside from pricing, the report suggests that Google's next flagship Android phones will be available in a variety of colors. The standard Pixel 8, for instance, is tipped to come in Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint colors. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to be available in Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint colorways.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.