Google's Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a join the ARCore bandwagon
Along with a slew of other Android phones
What you need to know
- Google's most recent smartphone lineup now includes ARCore platform support.
- The latest devices to be added to the list include the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 6a.
- A slew of other models from Motorola, Oppo, Sony, Xiaomi, Infinix, and others have also jumped on board.
Google has updated the list of devices that support its ARCore augmented reality development kit. Unsurprisingly, the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a are now on the list.
This means Google's latest and greatest Android phones will be able to provide in-app ARCore features to users. For the uninitiated, ARCore is a platform for building augmented reality experiences using different APIs. The kit, for example, allows you to superimpose directions and details on your Google Maps Live View to help you reach your destination without getting lost. It accomplishes this by sensing its surroundings and tracking its position in relation to the rest of the world.
Google’s latest flagship devices are joined by a ton of Android phones that have now received official support for ARCore. Supported devices typically arrive in droves, and you can see the 25 new handsets that have joined the list below (via Android Police (opens in new tab)).
- Fujitsu arrows N F-51C
- Google Pixel 6a
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Infinix Mobile ZERO 20
- Infinix Mobile ZERO ULTRA
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen
- Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
- Motorola moto g52j 5G
- Motorola edge 30 Pro
- Motorola moto tab g62
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Sharp Leitz Phone2
- Sony Xperia 5 IV
- Xiaomi Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi POCO F4
- Xiaomi POCO F4 GT
- Xiaomi POCO X4 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi K50G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro
- Zebra ET40L 10" Enterprise Tablet
- Zebra ET45L 10" Enterprise Tablet
- Zebra ET40S 8" Enterprise Tablet
- Zebra ET45S 8" Enterprise Tablet
- ZTE Libero 5G III
You can also visit this page to see the complete list (opens in new tab) of ARCore-compatible devices. It's also worth noting that many devices that aren't currently on the list can still run AR apps and features, albeit without the full-fledged experience that comes with official support.
