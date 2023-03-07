Google's Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a join the ARCore bandwagon

What you need to know

Google's most recent smartphone lineup now includes ARCore platform support.

The latest devices to be added to the list include the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 6a.

A slew of other models from Motorola, Oppo, Sony, Xiaomi, Infinix, and others have also jumped on board.

Google has updated the list of devices that support its ARCore augmented reality development kit. Unsurprisingly, the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a are now on the list.

This means Google's latest and greatest Android phones will be able to provide in-app ARCore features to users. For the uninitiated, ARCore is a platform for building augmented reality experiences using different APIs. The kit, for example, allows you to superimpose directions and details on your Google Maps Live View to help you reach your destination without getting lost. It accomplishes this by sensing its surroundings and tracking its position in relation to the rest of the world.

Google’s latest flagship devices are joined by a ton of Android phones that have now received official support for ARCore. Supported devices typically arrive in droves, and you can see the 25 new handsets that have joined the list below (via Android Police (opens in new tab)).

Fujitsu arrows N F-51C

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Infinix Mobile ZERO 20

Infinix Mobile ZERO ULTRA

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Motorola moto g52j 5G

Motorola edge 30 Pro

Motorola moto tab g62

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Sharp Leitz Phone2

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Xiaomi Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi POCO F4

Xiaomi POCO F4 GT

Xiaomi POCO X4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K50G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro

Zebra ET40L 10" Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET45L 10" Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET40S 8" Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET45S 8" Enterprise Tablet

ZTE Libero 5G III

You can also visit this page to see the complete list (opens in new tab) of ARCore-compatible devices. It's also worth noting that many devices that aren't currently on the list can still run AR apps and features, albeit without the full-fledged experience that comes with official support.

