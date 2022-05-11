Google is launching the Pixel 6a in these 13 countries

The Pixel 6a is now official, and there's a lot to like. Google's latest mid-range phone has a gorgeous design in line with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and it is powered by the high-end Tensor platform. It's also got dual 12MP cameras at the back, all-day battery life, and will get three platform updates — the same as the Pixel 6 series.

Retailing for just $499, the Pixel 6a gives you a lot of value for your money. The biggest problem with Google hardware has been global availability, and the Pixel 6a doesn't differ too much in this area. The phone is heading to one additional market — India — but other than that, it will be sold in the same dozen countries as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Here are all the countries where the Pixel 6a is launching:

United States

Canada

Germany

United Kingdom

Ireland

France

Italy

Spain

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Taiwan

India (later in 2022)

I'm excited that the Pixel 6a is coming to India, but the fact remains that Google's phones aren't available in nearly as many countries as their Samsung counterparts.

If you're in one of the markets where the Pixel 6a is launching officially, you'll be able to get your hands on the device starting July 21. That's when pre-orders kick off, with general availability starting from July 28. The base 6GB/128GB model is available for $449.

Google didn't reveal a timeline for India just yet, only stating that the Pixel 6a will debut in the country later in the year. I'll share more details as I receive them, but if you're looking for a new mid-range phone, you may want to look at what Google has to offer.