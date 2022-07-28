The Pixel 6a is already getting its first update as consumers get their hands on it

What you need to know

Google has released the first update for the Pixel 6a as it arrives in stores.

The update includes the August security patch, which it's receiving ahead of other Pixel smartphones.

It's unclear if this update addresses the fingerprint issues some users have pointed out.

The Pixel 6a is finally available in stores, and lucky buyers are already being treated to an update.

Google announced the day one update on Thursday, although it doesn't appear to include any significant additions. The update brings a new Android security patch, which should bring the Pixel 6a up to speed as our unit is still on the April patch.

That said, the update appears to bring the June patch, the version listed as the latest (well, only) Pixel 6a factory image.

Still, it's good that the company is making sure the device is more up-to-date as consumers head to stores to get their hands on what could be the best cheap Android phone of 2022. The July patch will likely follow closely, or the company could skip ahead to August as we're due for that update very soon.

That said, the Pixel 6a isn't without its flaws, and one bug has been particularly concerning for a small group of early adopters. Some users have reported that the device's fingerprint sensor will unlock when presented with unregistered fingers. We tried to recreate this on our unit but could not get the phone to unlock this way.

It's unclear how widespread this issue is or if the update addresses the fingerprint scanner, but Google is often quick at issuing bug fixes.

For Pixel 6a owners, Google notes that the update rollout will start today and come to more devices over the next week. Of course, this will also depend on the region and carrier. Our unit has yet to receive the update, but we'll be spamming the update button until it arrives.

Below are the respective software versions for different regions and carriers:

Global (unlocked): SD2A.220601.003

U.S. (AT&T, T-Mobile): SD2A.220601.002

U.S. (Verizon): SD2A.220601.004

Japan: SD2A.220601.001.A1