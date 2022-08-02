Got the Pixel 6a? You can now join the Android 13 beta program

What you need to know

Google has added the Pixel 6a to the list of Pixel devices eligible for the Android 13 beta.

Google recently pushed the Android 13 Beta 4.1 update to Pixel devices.

Pixel 6a units are also receiving the June Android security update.

The Pixel 6a has been in consumers' hands for less than a week, and Google is already giving new owners a taste of Android 13.

While the phone was not initially eligible for the Android 13 beta program, the company has since updated its developer page to add the Pixel 6a to the list of eligible Pixel devices. That list goes back to the Pixel 4 and 4XL.

Android 13 is currently on Beta 4.1, which brought a few bug fixes ahead of the stable release, which is expected to arrive quite soon. It's unclear if Google plans to release any additional point updates to the beta with the stable launch so close, but the company has previously issued updates within days of each other. That said, the beta has offered a pretty stable experience for users, so we don't expect there's much to fix.

Meanwhile, Google was expected to roll out the latest Android security patch for its Pixel devices on Monday. While the latest Pixel Update Bulletin for August was already published, the OTA and firmware images are still on July, suggesting a rollout could still be imminent. Samsung has already started rolling out the August update for its best Android phones.

The Pixel 6a, however, is currently receiving its first security update, although it's on the June patch, making it a month behind. The August update could bring the device up to speed, but it's unclear when Google plans to make this available. That said, enrolling into the Android 13 beta should bring the Pixel 6a to the July patch with build TPB4.220624.008.A2.

For those interested in trying out Android 13 on their brand new Pixel 6a, you can follow our guide on how to install the Android 13 beta.