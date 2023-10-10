My favorite TikTok phone is stupid cheap on Prime Day this year

If you ever saw me at an event, you'll notice I've always got one phone with me to video everything: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Now, you can get your very own Flip 5 for $200 off thanks to Amazon Big Deal Days, going on now through October 11.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of those unique devices that just makes sense the moment you hold it. For some strange reason, too, using the device in Flex Mode — that's when you have it neither fully open nor fully closed — makes recording videos easier and more fun than when using a slab phone.

Part of that is just human ergonomics. Our hands like to hold things horizontally better than vertically, and the partially folded Z Flip 5 — as you see in the image above — is the perfect phone camera for VLOGing or TikToking to your heart's content.

Get $200 off a Galaxy Z Flip 5 right now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $999 $799 at Amazon Ready to jump on the foldable bandwagon? The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is at its lowest price ever on Prime Day, making it an easy choice for an upgrade this year.

Of all the phones on the market, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the best foldable phone for a number of reasons. First off, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside is the same great processor that's in the far more expensive Galaxy S23 Ultra and other larger, more traditional slab phones.

That's impressive since most foldables pack in slower or older processors to keep costs down. Samsung also built a big, beautiful cover display on the front of the Z Flip 5, making it easy to use the phone's best cameras no matter which way you're holding the device.

Plus, the Galaxy Z Flip 5's camera is just plain good, especially when it comes to video. Recording quality is superb, and Samsung has made partnerships with apps like TikTok and Instagram to ensure that the phone captures video in the highest quality from those apps.

