Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC surfaces in new Galaxy S25 spec leak

What you need to know

An X tipster revealed a host of Galaxy S25 specifications, but the main highlight is the existence of a "Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy."

The leak claims that all three flagship models will see this "overclocked" chip.

Whispers of an 8 Elite for Galaxy cropped up early in January after the S25 Ultra featured in a Geekbench 6 database listing.

The Galaxy S25 will debut on January 22.

Another Galaxy S25 series leak seemingly points us toward a souped-up version of a recent Qualcomm chipset.

The recent string of rumors stems from X tipster Arsène Lupin, who posted a set of three specification images concerning the entire Galaxy S25 series. The most important part of this leak is the supposed existence of a "Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy" SoC. The rumor claims that this flagship chip variant is persistent across all three of the upcoming S25 phones.

This particular leak highlights the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 1TB variant, but it states it will receive 12GB of RAM with it.

It's a curious aspect of this leak, one that goes against what's previously been rumored for the phone.

Rumors of a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy cropped up at the top of 2025. The upcoming Ultra model was spotted moving through Geekbench 6 for its typical performance and clock speed tests. Interestingly, the database detailed that the chip the phone contained received lower scores than what's been tested in other 8 Elite-packed devices. However, what stood out was its clock speeds — those were a bit higher.

Per the listing, the S25 Ultra's speeds clocked in at 4.47GHz for two of its cores which normally have a speed of 4.32GHz. The rest of the chip's cores saw a speed of 3.53 GHz, which is in line with the recent chip's performance following launch.

The performance scores probably aren't something to sound the alarm over. Once again, the device in this Geekbench 6 listing had 12GB of RAM despite rumors claiming a 16GB version is possible. If true, it could mean that this overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy will see higher overall scores/performance.

Also, it kind of makes sense for Samsung to chase another "for Galaxy" chip variant considering the Galaxy S24 had one.

In other news, the specifications leaked by X tipster Lupin today (January 17) double down on what recently surfaced. A major Galaxy S25 spec leak might've told us everything we need to know about the series, like the Ultra model's 6.9-inch, WQHD resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's cameras were also on deck, with rumors suggesting users might see a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch Full HD Plus display and a 6.7-inch WQHD resolution screen, respectively. The leak added that both phones will see the same triple camera array and boast a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S25 series is preparing for a January 22 debut. To hold you over, check out our ultimate guide to the new phones.