The Galaxy S25's lack of magnetic charging shouldn't bother you

After a bit of confusion, we now know that the Galaxy S25 series officially supports Qi v2.1 but without built-in magnets. Now, anyone interested in buying a Qi2 charger for their Galaxy S25 will have to contend with buying a case for the phone, a concession some may not like. I used to be on their side, thinking how lame it is that Samsung is essentially forcing us to buy a case. However, I’ve started changing my tune after using the Galaxy S25 Plus with a case, even as the Motorola Razr teases a world where I don’t need one.

Learning the hard way to embrace the case

I’ve used the Galaxy S25 Plus for a couple of weeks now, and I made sure that the first case I got was a magnetic case. In fact, I got a couple of very stylish cases from ESR, both of which are clear and nicely show off the Navy color of the Galaxy S25 Plus. The cases are thin and sport magnetic rings in a similar design found on iPhone cases: a circle with a line underneath.

This style of case is familiar because it's very common on iPhones. In fact, most iPhones I see out and about are fitted with a case of this sort despite the phones sporting built-in MagSafe support. The case requirement for Qi2 charging on the Galaxy S25 series only feels like a copout and money grab from Samsung in hopes that you'll buy one of its cases, but the way I see it, that's not the full story.

In fact, you should already want to buy a case for your $800+ phone, something I learned the hard way after buying an LG G8 at launch and dropping it just days later. I did not have a case, and the front and back glass cracked in one corner of the phone. Ever since then, I've used a case on nearly every phone I've owned, with the Razr Plus being my only exception (more on that later).

With the Galaxy S25 Plus, I would like to go on using it without a case, but the phone is already fairly slippery, and I don't trust myself to keep this $1,000 phone intact. Plus, it turns out my Oura Ring is scratching the rear glass panel whenever I hold the phone, which is ruining the pretty Navy color.

No one wants a bulky phone, but no one wants a broken one, either. If you really want Qi2 charging that bad, then you'll have to cough up the extra dough for a Galaxy S25 case. I think that's a pretty small concession, considering Samsung didn't raise the price of the Galaxy S25 series, plus you're getting protection and magnetic charging.

My Razr gives me a taste of unburdened magnetic charging

As cool as it would be to have built-in magnetic charging without a case, I can understand why Samsung didn't add it to the Galaxy S25 series. The phones haven't changed all that much in terms of design, so it’s not much of a surprise that the internal hardware didn't change much either, to the chagrin of myself and my colleagues.

As explained by my colleague Jerry Hildenbrand, it's likely going to require plenty of design tweaks to get magnetic charging in a phone. Given how many phones Samsung produces a year, the company likely just did not have the resources or time to get it how it needs to be, especially on the S Pen-touting Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Last year's Ultra model apparently ran into some issues with magnets, and this year, we're seeing similar warnings about using magnetic cases with the S Pen. This is probably why we only see true Qi2 magnetic charging on one Android phone, while Samsung and OnePlus opt for optional cases.

Then there's the Razr Plus. And before you get too excited, it doesn’t feature magnetic charging or Qi2. However, it does come with magnets in the phone, which are likely used to help keep the phone closed when folded. Because of this, I can mimic using MagSafe by attaching it to magnetic wireless chargers or other MagSafe accessories like car mounts, all without a case.

Ever since finding this out, it got me excited about what Qi2 would look like on Android, especially if and when it arrived on future flip phones.

I've laid out the reason why I don't like using cases on flip phones like the Razr or Galaxy Z Flip 6, and it boils down to the fact that flip phones are quite thick when folded. Adding a case, while still a smart thing to do, just makes them much bulkier (with the exception of Thinborne or Fiberborne, which unfortunately don't make cases for the Razr).

The magnets aren’t very strong, so it’s not something you should rely on, as the Razr will often slide off a device. However, if the accessory has strong enough magnets, then it feels like MagSafe, and I admit that I like it a lot. Plus, on version 1.x Qi chargers, the Razr will still get 15W.

Is it enough for me to cry over the Galaxy S25 not having built-in magnets? No, especially because I don't run into the same thickness problems as I do with a flip phone. And I imagine most people outside of anyone reading this probably don't care all that much about built-in magnetic charging, either.

Just get a case

If you're going to spend the amount of money it takes to purchase a Galaxy S25, then you should also budget to purchase a case and a screen protector. It's all the rage, and everyone's doing it.

A 2017 survey from Statista revealed that 79% of respondents used a protective case on their phone. A more recent survey from Android Police echoed the results, with an even higher percentage stating they use cases, particularly third-party options, and statistics tell us that the market for phone cases is only going to get bigger.

If you don't want one, that's your prerogative, and I commend your bravery. For those who plan to buy a Galaxy S25 with a case, you might as well look into getting one with magnets. Qi2 is merely a bonus in this case (pun intended), and regardless of whether you use a case or not, you'll still be getting the same tired 15W charging speed, it's just up to you whether you want your phone to stick to things or not.