Leak suggests S25 Edge will have a 'slim' battery and charging speed

An X tipster reportedly discovered a 3C Certification listing for Samsung's recently teased Galaxy S25 Edge, a device believed to be the "Slim."

The listing states the phone could launch with a measly 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging.

The "Slim" had a recent Geekbench leak, which detailed the SD 8 Elite, 12GB RAM, and potentially more sacrifices due to its slimmer size.

Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge during Unpacked alongside a quick media showcase of it where attendees saw its dual camera array and model.

Following Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge teaser that left us stunned, a recent discovery might clue us into what it's all about.

A 3C Certification database listing was discovered by X tipster Abhishek Yadav, which details some crucial information regarding the phone's (potential) battery life (via Android Police). According to the database, the assumed Galaxy S25 Edge features model number SM-9370. Aside from that, the listing clues us into its battery capacity, which is a lackluster 3,900mAh rating.

The tipster dug further and found that the S25 Edge could feature a measly 25W charging strength, too.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.🔋 3900mAh battery 🥴⚡ 25 watt charging 😵‍💫Via: 3C certification website #SamsungGalaxyS25Edge pic.twitter.com/be1XKQzEqmJanuary 24, 2025

Here's where things get interesting; the Galaxy S24 FE was a 6.7-inch phone with a 4,700mAh battery and 25W charging. This is kind of like a close model to compare as even the newer Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus feature 45W charging. What the database listing paints is a device with a sheer ~800mAh battery capacity drop compared to the latest FE model, which is already a slightly stripped-back variant of the 2024 flagship.

Recent rumors suggest the device — now believed to be the S25 Edge — could see the following measurements: 159x76x6.4mm.

Compared to the S24 FE, it's a bit slimmer by roughly 1.6mm. The phone should also be slimmer than the recently revealed Galaxy S25 line up, too.

There was a recent specification leak that told us a little more of what we might see. The S25 Edge could sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite alongside 12GB of RAM. The device could also feature Samsung's new ALoP camera technology to help keep its telephoto sensor thin, which fits with what the company is after.

So, while the idea of an even thinner phone is cool, we might see some sacrifices — kind of like the lackluster battery size and charging speed.

Samsung dropped a major Galaxy S25 Edge teaser during Unpacked, which could end up being the long-rumored S25 "Slim." Aside from some brief demo models shown off — that show a dual, protruding camera array — we don't have much else to go. The Korean OEM didn't get personal about its specifications, meaning we're still going to have to wait. Originally, the Slim was rumored to debut sometime in Q2 2025 and that could still ring true.