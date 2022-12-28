Samsung Galaxy S22 FE might become a reality with a new Exynos chip, flagship camera

What you need to know

Rumors have surfaced to speculate the Galaxy S22 FE may release in 2023.

While this could happen at a potential Unpacked 2 event, the device may feature a 108MP main camera and contain a new Exynos 2300 chip.

Samsung could be aiming this new Exynos SoC at its competitor MediaTek and its mid-range mobile platform.

Samsung may be on par to release its next mid-range in 2023 but it may feature a newly refined mobile platform.

The leaks surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 FE were tweeted by RGcloudS (via WinFuture). According to the leaks, the S22 FE may find its way into consumers' hands at some point in 2023, replacing the Galaxy A74 device. The new phone may also feature a 108MP main camera and could potentially utilize Samsung's ISOCELL HM6 sensor.

The event concept is being prepared, apparently this would be too long for just 1 timeThere "might" be unpacked part 2S22 FE will replace A74 next yearHM 6 108mp, exynos 2300 4nmSame price as A7Tab S8 FE, same exy 2300Tab S9 series might kicked to unpacked 2, Q3 08 https://t.co/LHBwkii4okDecember 23, 2022 See more

It's worth remembering that the Galaxy S21 FE only offered users a 12MP main shooter. An upgrade like this could make the S22 FE quite attractive in the eyes of those looking for a good new budget phone. On its interior, a recent rumor by DigiTimesAsia says Samsung is still moving forward with the Exynos 2300 and it may power the S22 FE.

This brings a bit of a shift into things considering the Korean OEM's next flagship series, the S23, moved away from its in-house developed Exynos chip to use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform.

RGcloudS does float the possibility of there being an "Unpacked 2" event. If this event does become a reality, users would be able to learn about the S22 FE and a new Tab S8 FE which would utilize the same SoC.

A leak like this goes against rumors from earlier this year which speculated Samsung could be done with its "Fan Edition" line altogether. It was also during this time when speculations whirled about Samsung possibly going with a MediaTek mobile platform inside its mid-range S22 FE device.

With the alleged rumors pushing us in the opposite direction, it looks like Samsung's Exynos 2300 will come into direct competition with MediaTek's SoC designed for upper mid-range and mid-range phones. While there isn't much to go on about Samsung's new chip, MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 is prepared to support mid-range devices with main lenses up to 200MP and has clocked speeds at around 2.6GHz.