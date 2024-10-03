Galaxy S10 phones bricked by recent update, Samsung quickly offers a fix

What you need to know

Samsung recently pushed a SmartThings Framework update that bricked several Galaxy S10 devices.

Users who downloaded the patch (v2.2.02.1) are caught in a terrible booting loop and some are suggesting that you factory reset the phone through Recovery Mode.

However, Samsung was aware of the problem and rolled out version 2.2.03.1 of the software to avoid more problems.

A few of Samsung's five-year-old Galaxy phones are encountering severe problems following a seemingly benign update.

Users across the globe are grappling with an issue regarding Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus Note devices following a SmartThings Framework update. As highlighted by Android Authority, the problems have bricked users' devices, throwing them into an inescapable reboot loop.

The issue started on October 2 as Samsung pushed the update early that morning. Users on the Samsung Galaxy subreddit created a thread for reports and any potential fixes. Devices received issues almost immediately, with users on the Android subreddit stating reports flooded the forum "two hours after."

While S10 devices were the immediate victims, more reports shed light on a more extensive list of affected phones. It seems the Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Note 10 5G, S10e, and the S10 Lite have received issues. An update to the thread states users with a Galaxy M51 and A90 encountered the boot loop.

Factory resetting your device is one recommended way to alleviate the problems caused by the October 2 SmartThings Framework update. However, users discovered that if your phone can't function properly (boot up), entering Recovery Mode to complete this process is your only avenue.

The good news is Samsung was made aware of the problem, stopped the initial patch (2.2.02.1), and rolled out one that shouldn't cause issues (2.2.03.1). While this prevents additional devices from getting caught in a horrendous loop, those affected are still reeling. Samsung encourages those users to "visit a Samsung Electronics Service Center for assistance."

It's unclear what more can be done at a Service Center, but it's another potential fix to avoid completely wiping your phone and data.

If you're still hesitant about downloading SmartThings Framework version 2.2.03.1, users on Reddit state you can disable auto-updates. Enter Settings > Apps > Galaxy Store > Galaxy Store Settings > Auto Update > Never. This would give you time to feel the situation out and see if anything more crops up. Additionally, backing up your device in some form is recommended.