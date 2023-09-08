Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus dropped, no longer receiving updates

What you need to know

Samsung has removed the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus from its security update scope page.

Both devices have reached their end-of-life and will no longer find software support from Samsung.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is still eligible for quarterly updates while the Galaxy Note 20 series continues until 2025.

Owners of Samsung's Note 10 series are bidding farewell to updates as we get into September. The Korean OEM has recently removed the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus from its security updates scope page (via DroidLife). With things moving no further, both the final update for these devices will forever be the August 2023 security patch.

It's not all bad. As the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus bow out, we're still left with the Galaxy Note 20 series, which is still receiving monthly security updates. Additionally, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is still receiving updates... for now at least. Samsung states the device has been downgraded to receiving these patches on a quarterly basis instead of monthly.

The company started to slow down its Note 10 support for security updates around this same time last year. It's a similar trend many of Samsung's devices are currently in, similar to what happened with the Galaxy Note 9.

The Note 10's departure also comes a year after it was no longer eligible for Android OS updates. The device launched with Android 9 out of the box and was only upgraded to Android 12.

What's unfortunate is the timing the Note 10 is stuck in. If it had been released two years later, the device would've been involved with Samsung's new update support commitment. The company stated it would support its devices with four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates. The company's new commitment was pretty much unheard of, and other OEMs have since begun to raise their bar for support, as well.

The Note 10 series was one to behold as the larger Plus model featured an Aura Glow colored back, which shimmered and changed color in the light. For its time, the Note 10 Plus had a great battery and charging. Samsung equipped it with a 4,300mAh battery paired with 25W charging, bringing the phone to full in around 70 minutes.

Moving forward, the Note 20 series will continue to be our last refuge for what once was as it receives security updates through 2025. It's also the last of Samsung's flagship phones with expandable storage.