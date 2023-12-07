Samsung foldables continue to dominate, but other Android OEMs are eating away at its share

What you need to know

Foldable phones reached record shipments in Q3 2023, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants.

Samsung held the majority share, with the top-selling foldable phones being the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

Samsung's share is expected to fall significantly as Android OEMs such as Huawei and Honor gain market share.

Foldable popularity has hit new heights, according to the latest market share report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). Per the report, companies shipped a record 7 million foldable phones in Q3 2023, which represents a 16% year-over-year growth and a whopping 215% growth compared to the previous quarter.

It should come as no surprise that Samsung was the top player in the foldable space, with its latest foldable phones making up the majority of shipments. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 captured a 45% share, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 held 24% of the foldable market. That's quite impressive, considering both phones went on sale during the third quarter. Meanwhile, the next top phones come from Huawei and Honor, both of which only have a 6% share.

(Image credit: Display Supply Chain Consultants)

However, while Samsung continues to dominate the foldable market, other Android OEMs are eating into share. The DCSS report notes that while foldable shipments will fall by 36% in Q4 compared to Q3, Samsung's piece of the pie will also get smaller as Huawei and Honor continue to rise with the Mate X5 and Magic V2. These phones are expected to take the #2 and #3 spots, respectively, moving the Z Fold 5 to the fourth best-selling foldable phone of Q4.

DSCC CEO Ross Young comments that 2023 has been a mixed year for foldables. "It has benefited from Huawei regaining its footing and gaining significant share, a number of new entrants such as Google, OnePlus and Tecno, and some impressive improvements in device thickness, weight and reductions in seam visibility."

Young also notes that panel shipments are also shifting away from Samsung Display, with BOE expected to take its place as the top panel supplier for Q4, thanks to Huawei, OPPO, and Honor. It's a shift that further highlights how Samsung's once-stable dominance in the foldable market is now threatened as more impressive options reach consumers, particularly in China and Europe, where there's much more competition than in North America.