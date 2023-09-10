The Huawei Mate X5 is the latest foldable to take on the Galaxy Z Fold 5

What you need to know

Huawei launched its second foldable of the year.

It is dubbed Mate X5 and is identical to the Mate X3 released earlier this year.

It is reportedly using the new Kirin 9000 series chip.

The company also unveiled the Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus model in China.

Huawei has been on a spree recently in releasing products, and now comes the second foldable for this year, the Mate X5. It shares several similarities with the predecessor model, Mate X3, released early this year and recently made globally available.

The Mate X5 looks identical to the Mate X3, so much so that they feature the same screen sizes for both internal and external screens. Both devices also measure the same in all parameters. The Mate X5 measures 11.08mm in thickness when in folded state and 5.3mm in unfolded state. The external cover screen measures 6.4 inches, and the foldable screen on the inside features 7.85 inches. Both screens feature a 120Hz high refresh rate.

The key difference between the Mate X5 and the Mate X3 is the chipset powering the foldable phone. While the latter featured Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Mate X5 is reportedly powered by a new Kirin 9000 series chipset that is said to have been manufactured in China. This chip is capable of 5G speeds and is apparently also powering the recent Huawei Mate 60 series phones.

The other noticeable change is the battery capacity on the new Mate X5, which is equipped with a 5060mAh battery with 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. In comparison, the Mate X3 came with a slightly lower 4800mAh battery with the same charging capabilities as the successor.

(Image credit: Huawei)

For optics, the device equips three rear cameras featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, accompanied by a 12MP periscopic telephoto camera. The front camera includes an 8MP selfie shooter.

The other highlights of the Mate X5 include an IPX8 level rating for water and dust resistance. The device supports Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth LE. It ships with Hongmeng OS 4.0 out of the box. The colorways of the Mate X5 look quite appealing, especially the Phantom Purple, which stands out from the rest of the four options that the device comes in.

The Mate X5 is currently up for pre-sale in China through Huawei's VMall platform. It comes with 12GB or 16GB of RAM options accompanied by 512GB of onboard storage. There is a special Collector's Edition model of the Mate X5 that additionally has up to 1TB of storage.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus

After unveiling the Mate 60 and the Mate 60 Pro last week, Huawei has launched yet another model in the same series, dubbed Mate 60 Pro Plus. It continues the design language of earlier released Mate 60 models. It comes with an OLED Full HD+ display measuring 6.82 inches and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Like the other recent phones, Huawei isn't specifying the chipset it uses in these phones, although it is likely the same Kirin 9000 SoC powering the Mate 60 Pro Plus model. The device uses up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

The triple rear cameras include a 48MP primary sensor, aided by a 40MP ultra wide-angle camera, and another 48MP super macro lens, which also acts as the telephoto sensor. There is a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor for selfies on the front.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with 88W super fast charging support. It further supports up to 50W wireless and 20W reverse wireless charging.

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus is also available for pre-sale through the VMall website and comes in two storage variants and colorways: White and Black.