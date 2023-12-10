Google could make the Pixel 8 Pro's thermometer a practical health feature

What you need to know

The Fitbit app could integrate with the Pixel 8 Pro thermometer, potentially allowing you to use your phone's thermometer to measure body temperature.

The Fitbit Today tab is expected to feature a new card for Pixel 8 Pro thermometer readings.

Measurements from the Pixel's Thermometer app will presumably sync automatically with Fitbit after upgrading to the Google account sign-in option.

The Fitbit app is apparently preparing to integrate with the Pixel 8 Pro's built-in thermometer, allowing you to track your body temperature over time or manually log readings.

Currently, the Pixel 8 Pro's thermometer can only measure the surface temperature of any object. However, Google has applied for FDA approval to enable body temperature readings.

Eagle-eyed folks at 9to5Google have uncovered some interesting clues within the latest Fitbit app update (version 4.06.7) that suggest it might be gearing up to work with the Pixel 8 Pro's thermometer. The code mentions your phone's ability to share thermometer data with the Fitbit app.

Of course, users get to decide if the sensor shares its data with the app or not by tapping a card that would show up on the Fitbit app's Today screen. This integration could allow Pixel 8 Pro owners to track their body temperature directly from the Fitbit app, giving them valuable insights into their health and well-being.

And if you prefer, you can also enter your stats manually through the app. However, you'll need a Google account to use this feature. Once you're logged in, simply tap save, and your temperatures will appear in the Fitbit app as a handy graph, as per 9to5. This way, you can easily see how your temperature has been changing over time.

If this pans out, the Pixel 8 Pro's thermometer could become way more useful than it is now. Your body temperature is a clue to whether you've got a fever, and a fever is a sign you might be under the weather. Knowing this information can even shape the kind of medical help you get.

But we'll only know for sure if it'll happen after the FDA gives it the green light. Until that happens, Google can't show your body temperature using the Pixel 8 Pro, even if the device is totally capable of it.

Meanwhile, you might be surprised to learn that some smartwatches already have infrared temperature sensors tucked away inside. These sensors are currently used for features like sleep tracking and cycle prediction.

However, wearable makers are very cautious about not displaying the sensor readings directly as body temperature. Otherwise, people might be encouraged to use it for medical purposes, like diagnosing fevers, even if these devices aren't intended or approved for medical use.