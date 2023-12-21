Finally! The OnePlus Open has dropped to its lowest price ever during Best Buy's Christmas sale (but not for long)

Powerful, sophisticated, and eminently durable, the OnePlus Open is also far from cheap, which is why we're excited to share this historic deal from the good folks at Best Buy. Purchase and activate this premium foldable through the retailer and you'll get a straight $300 dropped off your purchase, a deal that makes the phone cheaper than its ever been. If you'd rather not activate the phone through Best Buy today, you'll still get a $200 discount, which is the same price drop we saw during the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Obviously, a $1,400 smartphone is still a major investment, but if you like to be on the cutting edge of foldable technology, it's a great opportunity.

OnePlus Open 512GB: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 with activation at Best Buy Head to Best Buy and pick up the OnePlus Open during the retailer's last-minute holiday sale and you'll score a sweet $300 off the premium foldable with carrier activation. If you decide not to activate today, and you'll still get a $200 discount. According to our sources, the deal is set to expire on December 24th, so act quickly if you're interested. Price tracker: Amazon - $1,499.99 | OnePlus - $1,499.99

✅Recommended if: you want the most cutting-edge foldable phone without being limited to Samsung or Google; you want a foldable with a nearly invisible crease; you're looking for great battery life and camera tech in a foldable phone.

❌Skip this deal if: you're shopping on a budget; you want to use a stylus with your foldable phone; you want wireless charging.

We chose the OnePlus Open as the "best premium foldable" in our list of the best Android phones of 2023, and it isn't hard to see why. The phone delivers truly exceptional performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, plus you get two outstanding 120Hz AMOLED displays, some useful multi-tasking software features, and four Android OS updates guaranteed. With the OnePlus Open, you're also getting an incredibly smooth hinge with no visible crease down the middle, which is actually quite rare among foldable phones (despite claims to the contrary from a few brands — cough Samsung). Not too shabby for OnePlus' first attempt at making a foldable phone.