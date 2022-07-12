Fairphone 4 gets a new system update with the June 2022 security patch

What you need to know

The Fairphone 4 has received a new system update.

It contains improvements for camera tuning and network compatibility for several carriers.

It also includes the June 2022 Android security patch.

Fairphone has lofty goals for its latest smartphone, at least on the software front, promising to release four major Android OS updates for the device. The company seems to be keeping up that pace by rolling out a new update for the Fairphone 4.

The handset is now picking up a new system update, bumping its version number to FP4.FP40.A.142.20220628. The update also includes the June 2022 Android security patch.

There isn't a long list of new improvements contained in the changelog, though. Fairphone is rolling out camera tuning enhancements and better network compatibility for several carriers. That's all.

The Fairphone 4 launched with Android 11 out of the box last year, and users hoping for newer OS versions may soon have their wish granted. The company has confirmed that the next Android version for the device is in the works.

Fairphone made the confirmation in response to one user who inquired about future OS updates for the device via Twitter (opens in new tab). The company is presumably referring to Android 12, but it has also promised Android 13, 14, and 15 in the future.

Fairphone has been making one of the best sustainable phones on the market, and it continues to live up to that reputation with the Fairphone 4. The regular software updates further cement its position in that segment.

The latest update comes in at 535.06MB, though its arrival may depend on your network provider.

"Together with our partners, we test the software before its release, and in some instances where a software update might result in some problems for users on a specific network or in a specific country, we prefer to delay the software release for that specific customer base and fix all the potential issues before making the software available to everyone," Fairphone said in a community forum (opens in new tab).

That said, you should see a push notification once the update goes live on your phone.