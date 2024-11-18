Every OnePlus 13 color might go global for the first time

What you need to know

Unlike previous models, the OnePlus 13 might have a consistent color lineup globally.

The base OnePlus 13 could come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, but only in Black Eclipse, similar to the OnePlus 12's single color approach.

A higher-end OnePlus 13 variant may offer 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, with three colors: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn.

After launching the OnePlus 13 in China, the phone maker is set to bring its latest flagship to global markets soon. While we've seen its specs and features, OnePlus is supposedly tweaking the color and storage options for the international release.

OnePlus has traditionally focused on China first, launching exclusive colors for its flagship devices. But a new leak suggests the OnePlus 13 will take a more global approach, with a consistent lineup for international markets.

Leaker Arsène Lupin (via Android Authority) has uncovered the global configurations and color options for the OnePlus 13 and its budget-friendly sibling, the OnePlus 13R. The base OnePlus 13 will allegedly come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though it'll only be available in Black Eclipse.

OnePlus 13 5G16/51212/256 (only Black Ecplise)Black EclipseMidnight OceanArctic DawnOnePlus 13R 5G12/256Nebula NoirAstral TrailGlobal soonNovember 14, 2024

Alongside the base model, OnePlus might release a OnePlus 13 variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This high-end version is said to come in three stunning colors: Midnight Ocean (blue), Black Eclipse (black), and Arctic Dawn (white). Unlike the OnePlus 12’s staggered rollout, the white color could be available from day one.

As a result, if you're eyeing the more vibrant colors, you'll have to go for the 16GB/512GB variant, which comes at a higher price than the base model.

Though options like the 12GB/512GB and the massive 24GB/1TB variants are available in China, they’re missing from the leak, suggesting that these models may not make it to international markets.

Furthermore, the leak spills the beans on the budget-friendly OnePlus 13R. The device is said to come in just one configuration—12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage—and two colors: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail. Even though the 13R hasn’t launched in China yet, it’s expected to arrive globally alongside the OnePlus 13.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The OnePlus 13R is expected to be called the OnePlus Ace 5 in its home turf, though the phone maker hasn't officially unveiled the device in China yet. After its debut, it's expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus 13R globally.

The OnePlus 13 series should be hitting global markets in the next few months, probably with a price bump compared to the OnePlus 12.