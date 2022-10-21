Early Black Friday deal from Best Buy gives you $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 4

We love a good Best Buy deal around here, particularly when the offer in question comes with free money. I'm talking about this early Black Friday offer that slashes a whopping $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with carrier activation and throws in a free $50 gift card, just for kicks.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is perhaps the best foldable phone ever made, complete with a thoughtful, luxurious design, flagship-quality performance, and a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display. Unlike past foldables, the Z Flip 4 also feels extremely durable and is compact enough to easily slide into a pants pocket, plus the IPX8 water-resistant construction means that you don't need to worry about the occasional spill ruining your phone. With the phone's steep $1,059 /£1,059 price tag (for the 256GB version) we've been actively trying to locate the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals — but this current Best Buy offer has stopped us in our tracks.

The catch is that you'll need to activate the phone through Verizon, Sprint, or T-Mobile (via Best Buy) when you make the purchase to receive the $300 in savings. If you want that $50 Best Buy gift card, you'll also need to select the 256GB model. All things said and done, if you're looking for a new phone, this Best Buy deal is almost too good to pass up.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal of the day

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB: Save $300 with activation, plus $50 gift card (opens in new tab) Before November 6th, if you purchase and activate the Galaxy Z Flip 4 through Best Buy (on T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint) the retailer will instantly hook you up with $300 off. Grab the 256GB version and they'll even give you a free $50 gift card to use on whatever you want at Best Buy. That's a deal worth celebrating.

