Don't let Samsung rip you off. Get the Z Flip 5 for half the Flip 6's price on Prime Day

With the introduction of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, Samsung did the unthinkable: it raised the price by $100. Worse yet, the Z Flip 6 hardly seems like an upgrade. So, instead of spending nearly $1200 after tax, get the Z Flip 5 for under $600 on Prime Day.

One of the best reasons to pick up a year-old Samsung phone is that the company supports its devices and brings new features to older models for a long time. Take Galaxy AI, for instance. While Samsung makes a big deal about all the new AI features on the Z Flip 6, the dirty little secret is that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 already has all of them.

Once you realize that, you'll be amazed that you can save over $500 and still get all the latest and greatest features.

If you need more than 256GB of storage, the 512GB model is also on sale for Prime Day at just $654. That's 42% off the regular price, ensuring that this is one of the best deals you'll find today!

The deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999 $579 at Amazon Getting a brand new flip phone for less than the price of a regular slab phone is hard to believe, but it's totally real on Prime Day. Amazon has knocked $420 off the regular price of the Z Flip 5 just for today, meaning now is the best time to experience Samsung's best flip features without paying the extra high price of the Z Flip 6. Price comparison: Walmart - $699 | Best Buy - $899

✅Recommended if: You're upgrading from an older flip phone or want a flagship-grade phone that can fold in half. The fast processor and great cameras will impress you every day, and Samsung's expertise in folding software means you'll get features that no other folding phone has.

❌Skip this deal if: You must have the latest and greatest hardware or want the most useful cover display. The Z Flip 6 has some camera upgrades, brighter displays, and a newer processor. Plus, that one comes with a $200 Amazon gift card if you order it on Prime Day. Otherwise, the Motorola Razr's cover screen is a lot more useful than Samsung's and it's $879 for Prime Day.

As we pointed out in our Galaxy Z Flip 6 hands-on, many of Samsung's "upgrades" this year feel menial, at best. They certainly aren't worth the $100 upcharge Samsung is asking over the Z Flip 5's original price.

So what do you get by going Z Flip 5? If someone asked me which Samsung foldable to buy today, it would undoubtedly be the Galaxy Z Flip 5. At $579, it even one-ups Motorola's foldables with a faster processor and some impressive Galaxy AI features. Many people have chosen Samsung's foldables over the years because of the amazing hardware and top-notch software support, and the Z Flip 5 is proof of that reason.

This is one solidly built phone proven to last through tough durability tests, ensuring that your phone doesn't just look cool; it'll last a long time, too.

The big feature of the Z Flip 5 was its improved cover display which now takes up most of the front of the phone. Samsung's software is packed with all sorts of useful widgets that mean you can take a peek at the cover display and get the information you need without having to unfold the phone every time.

That both saves on battery and reduces the amount of time you might look at your phone. It's not as full-featured as the cover display on Motorola's foldables, though, so you might want to consider a Razr if that's a big selling point for you.

But it's well worth noting that the processor in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is slightly better than the one in the new Motorola Razr 2024, so your Z Flip 5 isn't going to feel "a year old" at all. That, plus four more years of software support from Samsung, makes this an incredible buy on Prime Day.