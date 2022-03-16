Verizon Fios home internet can be free for low-income households

What you need to know

Verizon Fios Forward is offering discounts to ACP qualified households with 300Mbps service for free. The 500Mbps and gigabit services are available at a discount.

The FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program aims to keep households connected with high-speed home internet that may not have been otherwise unable to afford it.

Verizon's Fios Forward service has no extra taxes or fees, requires no autopay, and includes equipment at no extra cost.

Verizon, like many other internet service providers, has announced that it is offering deep discounts for households that qualify for ACP, the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program. This program aims to help low-income households pay for broadband service and internet-connected devices. With Verizon's Fios Forward and ACP, its 300Mbps plan can be free for qualified customers.

To see if you qualify for ACP, visit acpbenefit.org. Discounts start at $30 per month with additional discounts for those living on tribal land.

Verizon is showing a $40 discount on its plans with its 300Mbps coming in at free, the 500Mbps plan costing just $24.99 per month, and the gigabit plan costing $49.99 per month. Each plan also gets some perks such as six months of Disney+ on the cheapest plan.

(Image credit: Verizon)

With Fios Forward, Verizon doesn't charge any additional taxes or fees. Service also comes with a gateway so you're connected with Wi-Fi for no additional charge. Finally, no autopay is required to get these discounts and if you sign up online, the $99 installation fee will be waived. Finally, if you've signed up with one of the best Verizon Wireless unlimited plans, you can get a $10 per month discount on your bill.

Verizon Fios has limited availability across a handful of major cities but if you want to get signed up with these discounts through Verizon, you still have some options. ACP discounts are available with Verizon 5G Home, LTE Home, HSI/DSL, mobile prepaid, and postpaid unlimited and metered plans. Fios offers the highest and most consistent speeds of all of these so if it's available or you've been thinking about upgrading, this is a good time to do so.

It's also worth noting that many other major ISPs like T-Mobile Home Internet, AT&T, Xfinity, and more are participating in these discounts so if Verizon isn't available in your area, it's still worth giving your ISP a call or checking for other options in your area.