The Un-carrier, T-Mobile will unveil what's next on May 4.

T-Mobile's evolution continues on May 4.
- T-Mobile's next un-carrier move announcement has been scheduled for May 4, 2022 at 10am PT.
- The announcement will be in the form of a livestream with a question and answer section from media and analysts.
- T-Mobile says the event needs no set-up giving no hints about the upcoming announcements.
T-Mobile's next un-carrier move has been scheduled for May 4, 2022, at 10 am PT. In a webcast, CEO Mike Sievert will be joined by other executives to announce the carrier's next Un-carrier move. The announcement claims that this next move required no set-up but T-Mobile has had plenty of reasons to be optimistic given its recent strong earnings in Q1 of 2022.
In Q1, T-Mobile managed to add 1.3 million new customers including additions. T-Mobile also saw an improvement in rural markets with an increase of 40%. T-Mobile also proved the potency of its 5G network for fixed broadband with 1 million customers and availability to 40 million customers across the country. The carrier expects to have 7 to 8 million fixed wireless customers by 2025.
T-Mobile will be hosting the event as a webcast with a following question and answer session for media and analysts. You can watch the event on T-Mobile's website live at 10 am PT on May 4. Naturally, a replay will be available to those that can't tune in live.
Last year, T-Mobile unveiled its Scam Shield software to help protect customers from scam phone calls. This software is available for free to most T-Mobile customers and has helped make using your phone, and answering calls from unknown numbers, safer.
T-Mobile already has some of the best cell phone plans available with its Magenta and essentials plans. T-Mobile also began offering a new cheaper Base Essentials plan for those that want a cheaper postpaid option from the carrier. This cheap plan is a great choice for those that have been looking to prepaid carriers for cheaper plan options but want to stick with T-Mobile and its feature like Scam Shield.
