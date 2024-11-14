T-Mobile seemingly kills the T-Mobile app in favor of T-Life

What you need to know

T-Mobile started making changes to its mobile apps in January 2024, rebranding the T-Mobile Tuesdays app as the T-Life app.

Soon, the T-Mobile app became a clone of the new T-Life app, leading to rumors that the carrier would shutter the original.

Now, the T-Mobile app is officially removed from the Play Store, and the T-Life app looks to be the future.

T-Mobile's network went down earlier this week, but now, its original T-Mobile app may be down for good. The app, which became a clone of the carrier's new T-Life app this summer, was recently unlisted from the Google Play Store (via The Mobile Report). While it still appears to be working for users, it's not available for new downloads, and it's unclear how long the T-Mobile app will remain functional.

The "un-carrier" has slowly made sweeping changes to its mobile apps throughout the year. In January 2024, it rebranded the T-Mobile Tuesdays app — originally the place for rewards and promotions — to T-Life. Eventually, more features and functionality came to the T-Life app, including account management and chat support.

This summer, the T-Mobile app was essentially a duplicate version of the T-Life app. The two applications even shared the same logo. The carrier began marketing the T-Life app as the new "everything app" for the company, and sent emails to some customers that pushed them to switch. As such, it seemed like T-Mobile was moving away from the original app that first launched in 2012.

Now that the T-Mobile app is unavailable for download, it would appear that the transition is now complete. T-Mobile USA currently has 22 apps on the Google Play Store, but the original is not one of them. The app's most recent update came earlier this month, although it's unclear whether it'll receive any more updates — or when the app might stop working entirely.

Android Central has reached out to T-Mobile about the future of the T-Mobile app, and we will update this story when we hear back.

For now, it may be finally time to switch to the T-Life app if you use a T-Mobile phone and haven't already. All signs point to the former T-Mobile Tuesdays app becoming the so-called "everything app" for the company.