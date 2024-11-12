T-Mobile appears to suffer network outage, leaving many without service

What you need to know

T-Mobile appears to be affected by a network outage.

The outage appears to be centered in Utah and affecting T-Mobile-based MVNOs such as Google Fi Wireless and Mint Mobile.

T-Mobile has not yet commented on the outage on its social accounts.

If you're a T-Mobile customer and have found that you can't connect to the network, then you are not alone. The carrier appears to have been dealing with a network outage in certain parts of the U.S., with Downdetector seeing a spike in outage reports on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The reports seem to have started around 2 p.m. EST, and it seems the outage is mostly concentrated throughout the state of Utah, although it may be affecting other areas as well. Local news in Salt Lake City has reported that users across the state appear to be affected by the outage.

Meanwhile, users have flooded T-Mobile's X account to complain about the lack of service, with most appearing to reside in Utah. That said, there are reports that things are improving for some who are able to connect once more to the network.

(Image credit: Downdetector)

The outage appears to have affected other carriers that rely on T-Mobile's network. That includes Metro by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, and Google Fi-Wireless.

So far, T-Mobile has not publicly commented on the outage on its social media accounts but apparently told one news outlet that a "major event" was causing the outage (via Tom's Guide). Android Central has reached out for a comment to confirm the status of the outage and affected areas, and we will update this article when we hear back.

Check back for updates...