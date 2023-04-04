The base Samsung Galaxy S24 could have improved multitasking capabilities

What you need to know

Samsung is tipped to increase the memory capacity of the base Galaxy S24 and S24+.

Both models will supposedly be equipped with 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, meanwhile, might crank up its RAM to 16GB at a maximum.

Samsung has doubled down on mobile photography with the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP main shooter, and it's a sizzling proposition for those who value the best camera system. On the other hand, those who prefer the ultimate multi-tasking performance will opt for a phone with the most RAM possible, and that's what Samsung is reportedly planning for the base model of its next flagship phone series.

According to a leaker who goes by the handle @tarunvats33 on Twitter, the base Galaxy S24 and S24+ will see a boost to their RAM from 8GB to 12GB (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)).

GALAXY S24 Series :: Ram/Storage S24/S24+ :: Ram will be upgraded from 8 GB memory to 12 GB, base models with 256GB Storage capacity..Galaxy S24 Ultra :: Ram could reach upto 16 GB..#GalaxyS24#samsunggalaxy pic.twitter.com/PIIA9qRjEFApril 2, 2023 See more

Assuming this rumor is correct, the upcoming devices will be the first non-Ultra models in the Galaxy S line to have as much memory capacity.

It will be a welcome improvement, one that will help Samsung retain its spot in our top picks for the best Android phones, among other critical factors. Recent rumors also pointed to other upgrades in the display and telephoto camera.

The tipster also notes that the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will have 256GB of internal storage, although this is unsurprising given that the current models have the same storage capacity.

Another interesting tidbit in the latest rumor is the RAM capacity of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to the leaker, Samsung will crank it up to 16GB for the upcoming top-end model.

However, given the source's less reliable track record, this rumor should be treated with caution. The last phone model that the South Korean tech giant equipped with 16GB of RAM was the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Our own Jerry Hildenbrand explained back in 2020 that such a large amount of RAM is practically overkill, unless you want to pin all of your phone's apps. Or simply for the sake of bragging rights.

