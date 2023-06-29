The new ASUS Zenfone 10 packs a lot of performances into a small package

What you need to know

The ASUS Zenfone 10 launches with large ambitions in its small 5.9-inch form factor.

The new is strengthened by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, improving its CPU, GPU, and battery performance.

The device sports a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera paired with a 13MP ultra-wide angled lens.

The Zenfone 10 has a starting price of €799, although U.S. pricing and availability have not been announced.

ASUS has launched its latest flagship, showing us just how big this small phone really is. The Taiwanese company fully launched the ASUS Zenfone 10 during its "Mighty On Hand" live stream event on Thursday morning.

To kick things off, the Zenfone 10 continues to feature its unique 5.9-inch display. While this screen provides a smooth 120Hz refresh rate experience, ASUS states the device can jump to 144Hz but only in Game Genie for a better mobile gaming session.

The display is protected by the tougher Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is featured on some of the best Android phones on the market. The device also contains an IP68 water resistance rating.

(Image credit: ASUS)

The back of the device is where the new compact phone differentiates itself from its predecessor, the Zenfone 9. Today's reveal will deliver a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera and is made complete by the included 13MP ultrawide lens to round out its dual array. Flipping it over, the Zenfone 10 features a hole-punch 32MP selfie camera on the far left side.

The new phone is pushing the envelope even more regarding camera stabilization compared to its previous iteration. ASUS states the Zenfone 10 features the 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 2.0 for "smoother videos and shake-free photos" when you're moving. Video recording will utilize an adaptive EIS, which piggybacks off its gyro to detect movements to adjust the field of view, essentially keeping things stable.

The selfie camera has been reworked and now uses RGBW technology. This new sensor for the Zenfone 10 increases captured light by 67% and reduces noise by about 50% when paired up with the phone's new Night mode algorithm for low-light shots.

(Image credit: ASUS)

Internally, the Zenfone 10 is strengthened by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, which provides a 15% increase in CPU performance, 20% for the GPU, and 15% improved battery efficiency.

That improved power efficiency will surely work wonders on the Zenfone 10’s 4,300mAh battery, which users will remember from its past version. ASUS hasn’t changed its charging capabilities; the latest release brings a 30W HyperCharge experience. However, the new device marks the return of wireless charging at 15W.

ZenTouch 2.0 is also rolling in for the phone, giving users easy access to controls via the side of their phone. Users can access several shortcuts to unlock their phone, video playback controls, and others in the new Edge Tool control panel.

Interested parties of the Zenfone 10 will find it in colorways such as red, black, blue, green, and white. These colors can match up with one of three RAM/internal configurations: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, or 16/512GB. ASUS has not yet given a price or timeframe for when those in the U.S. can expect the device. However, its European prices sit at €799, €849, and €929 for the respective configurations,