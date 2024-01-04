ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro renders allege a design difference in its rear panel

What you need to know

Several renders have leaked, allegedly showcasing a slight change for the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro's rear LED lights.

The device appears to contain dot LEDs, which may be programmable by the user once the device launches.

The front of the phone remains the same as its base Phone 8 sibling.

ASUS is preparing to reveal the ROG Phone 8 series on January 8 during CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

Mobile gamers are eagerly awaiting for ASUS' upcoming flagship series, and its Pro model is supposedly receiving a few changes.

Alleged renders obtained by MySmartPrice suggest the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro will feature a slightly different rear lighting array as opposed to the Phone 8. The leaked renderings show several dot LEDs, in the shape of the ROG logo, that push the 8 Pro in the direction of other, more expensive ASUS devices.

With these LEDs, users would be able to program the dot pattern lights to suit various needs. The changes expected still remain unknown, but it's certainly a different path Asus has taken, when we look back on previous iterations.

A different, square-ish camera house array is also spotted on the rear, containing a triple camera lens setup.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

According to the images, the device supposedly features a large, flat display with thin bezels. A power button can be spotted beneath a long volume rocker on the right side of the device. Additionally, consumers may find the phone's SIM card slot and headphone jack alongside its USB-C charging port at the bottom.

Most of what ASUS is cooking up for the front of the device on the Phone 8 Pro was previewed in December as the company showcased its base model on Weibo. The Taiwanese OEM made a note of its departure from featuring rather thick bezels on the top and bottom of its mobile gaming phone and bringing in a punch-hole selfie camera, as a result.

Aside from that, a massive ASUS ROG Phone 8 series leak in December last year spilled much of what consumers may expect during its launch. Both devices will benefit from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which the company teased itself, alongside a rumored 24GB of RAM for the Pro model. The ROG Phone 8 will feature a simple 6.7-inch FHD+ display, strengthened by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

However, the Pro variant takes its 6.7-inch display up a notch by featuring HDR 10 support and up to 165Hz refresh rate.

ASUS hinted that the reveal of the ROG Phone 8 series will take place on January 8 during CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The devices will launch in China on January 16, meaning we'll have to wait and see when those on a global scale can expect to see it.