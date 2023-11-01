ASUS ROG Phone 8 promo teases Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in early leak

What you need to know

An alleged ASUS ROG Phone 8 promotional photo has leaked, with the imagery teasing the existence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The early promo leak may signify the company's interest in releasing its gaming-focused device a little earlier in 2024.

The ROG Phone 7 had features utilizing AI to help the gaming experience, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was built with a strong focus on generative AI.

Early signs about the ASUS ROG Phone might've spilled, and it could mean an earlier launch is in order.

X leaker Abhishek Yadav posted what appears to be a leaked promotional image for the assumed ASUS ROG Phone 8 (via Android Authority). The photo is prominently teasing the existence of the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which Yadav claims the upcoming flagship phone will contain.

It's worth remembering that the ROG Phone 7 launched earlier this year in April, and there is some running speculation that the company is interested in spreading out its yearly releases. It should be noted that ASUS followed its mobile gaming-focused device up with the launch of the Zenfone 10 only three months later.

Since leaked promotional material has seemingly surfaced now, ASUS might look to bump up the reveal of its next gaming phone in 2024 to give itself some breathing room.

Asus ROG phone 8 series confirmed to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.#Asus #ROG8 #ROGphone8 pic.twitter.com/4r3mXU8vFVOctober 31, 2023 See more

Additionally, ASUS included some AI-based help on the ROG Phone 7 with the likes of X Capture. The device would piggyback off this technology to capture short clips similar to those found in-game achievements on a traditional console.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was built with a strong focus on generative AI, and it only makes sense that ASUS would look to utilize its potential. During its Summit in Hawaii, the company stated the chip can offer "30% more performance and 20% better efficiency." More importantly, its GPU performs 25% better and is equally as efficient.

The chip can also reduce a phone's power consumption by an additional 10%. Considering how ASUS continues to push its ROG Phone toward gaming fluidity in terms of graphics and frame rate, the SD 8 Gen 3 should bring some meaningful improvements alongside any other goodies it has planned.

It's not clear how early ASUS will look to launch the ROG Phone 8 — or if there are plans to do such a thing. For now, we can take the leaked imagery with a side of caution.