The ASUS ROG Phone 6 gets a July launch date as massive cooling fan leaks

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is set to be launched on July 5.

Images of the upcoming smartphone have leaked online.

The device will apparently have a large cooling fan accessory with built-in triggers.

ASUS has just revealed the date that it will launch its next flagship gaming phone, the ROG Phone 6. The company has teased on Twitter this week that it will unveil the "coolest phone" on July 5.

The tweet shows that the phone will receive 360º cooling and reveals what appears to be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Ensuring your ROG Phone stays cool in all situations is our #1 commitment.And we found a way to drastically reduce thermal throttling in games.Don't miss the coolest reveal for the coolest phone on July 5.Save the date 👉 https://t.co/G3oahMFSty#ROGPhone6 pic.twitter.com/3vIUEBi9QhJune 27, 2022 See more

ASUS has already teased that its upcoming gaming phone will sport the new chipset. Qualcomm already boasts performance improvements and better efficiency over its previous chip, meaning the ROG Phone 6 is poised to be one of the best gaming phones money can buy this year.

ASUS has also confirmed that the phone will feature improved thermals, a 165Hz AMOLED display, and an IPX4 rating.

However, it seems ASUS has a few more tricks up its sleeve. Leaker Evan Blass (by way of 91Mobiles) showed off some renders of the upcoming device, showing off fairly sizeable bezels and a triple camera system. However, that's hardly the most interesting part.

A few images show off what appears to be the latest AeroActive Cooler, which sports a much sleeker look than the one dedicated to the ASUS ROG Phone 5. It looks like there's plenty of RGB lighting, additional triggers, and it'll double as a phone stand. The images also show off a phone case, leaving the side triggers exposed and showing off the rear panel.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 91Mobiles ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 91Mobiles ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 91Mobiles ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 91Mobiles ) Image 1 of 4

In addition to the specs mentioned above, the ASUS ROG Phone 6 is said to sport a 64MP primary camera, a whopping 18GB of RAM, and a 5850mAh battery with 65W charging. There's no doubt this phone will be an absolute beast when it launches, although what remains is the pricing. We may have to wait for the official announcement for pricing details, but expect to dish out a pretty penny if you want the whole kit and caboodle.