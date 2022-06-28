The ASUS ROG Phone 6 will have one key feature its predecessors never had

What you need to know

ASUS has touted the water-resistance capability of the upcoming ROG Phone 6.

The gaming phone's IPX4 rating has been teased ahead of its July 5 debut.

The phone's alleged specifications have also been spotted on TENAA.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 had all of the features you'd expect to find in a gaming phone, but it lacked dust and water resistance capabilities. This will change with its successor.

ASUS has confirmed in a tweet (opens in new tab) that the upcoming ROG Phone 6 will be splash-proof with an IPX4 rating. The Taiwan-based electronics company also claimed that the rating will be the first for a gaming phone.

That said, it should be noted that many of the best gaming phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3, also include protection from the elements. The flagship phones are IP68 and IPx8 rated, respectively.

The latest teaser from ASUS comes a week before the official debut of the ROG Phone 6. Its water resistance capabilities will be a solid addition to its other premium specs and features, including a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset onboard.

So far, the device's chipset is the only plausible piece of information. While ASUS has been tight-lipped about the phone's specifications, a TENAA listing has recently surfaced, providing some hints (via Gadgets 360 (opens in new tab)). The listing indicates that the ROG Phone 6 will sport a 6.78-inch display.

Under the hood, it will supposedly ship with 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The listing also suggests the phone will have a 64MP main rear sensor and a 12MP selfie snapper. A 6,000mAh battery will purportedly keep the lights on.

These are unconfirmed details for the time being. ASUS is set to unveil the ROG Phone 6 on July 5, so we won't have to wait long to find out more.