The ASUS ROG Phone 6 will have one key feature its predecessors never had
By Jay Bonggolto published
ASUS confirms its next gaming phone will have IPX4 rating for splash resistance.
What you need to know
- ASUS has touted the water-resistance capability of the upcoming ROG Phone 6.
- The gaming phone's IPX4 rating has been teased ahead of its July 5 debut.
- The phone's alleged specifications have also been spotted on TENAA.
The ASUS ROG Phone 5 had all of the features you'd expect to find in a gaming phone, but it lacked dust and water resistance capabilities. This will change with its successor.
ASUS has confirmed in a tweet (opens in new tab) that the upcoming ROG Phone 6 will be splash-proof with an IPX4 rating. The Taiwan-based electronics company also claimed that the rating will be the first for a gaming phone.
That said, it should be noted that many of the best gaming phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3, also include protection from the elements. The flagship phones are IP68 and IPx8 rated, respectively.
The latest teaser from ASUS comes a week before the official debut of the ROG Phone 6. Its water resistance capabilities will be a solid addition to its other premium specs and features, including a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset onboard.
So far, the device's chipset is the only plausible piece of information. While ASUS has been tight-lipped about the phone's specifications, a TENAA listing has recently surfaced, providing some hints (via Gadgets 360 (opens in new tab)). The listing indicates that the ROG Phone 6 will sport a 6.78-inch display.
Under the hood, it will supposedly ship with 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The listing also suggests the phone will have a 64MP main rear sensor and a 12MP selfie snapper. A 6,000mAh battery will purportedly keep the lights on.
These are unconfirmed details for the time being. ASUS is set to unveil the ROG Phone 6 on July 5, so we won't have to wait long to find out more.
