Apple and Samsung share positions for the top ten most shipped phones of 2023 (so far)

What you need to know

iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra are amongst the top 10 globally shipped smartphones for the first half of 2023.

The top ten list is equally shared by phones made by Apple and Samsung.

Samsung phones include the Galaxy S23 Ultra next to some Galaxy A series phones released early this year.

While we have already crossed the first half of 2023 and seen several smartphones released during the period, recent iPhones from Apple and Galaxy phones from Samsung have topped the list of global top 10 most shipped smartphones (for H1, 2023), reveals Market researcher Omdia (via SamMobile).

The list doesn't include any other significant brands' smartphones besides these two tech giants. Interestingly, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 (in 2022) took the top three rankings with 26.5 million, 21 million, and 16.5 million global shipments, respectively. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra launched early this year, sitting at the 6th position in the listing with 9.6 million shipments.

Apple and Samsung dominated the global top 10 most shipped smartphones in the first half of 2023 (1H 2023).Top 3:🏆 iPhone 14 Pro Max (26.5 million)🥈 iPhone 14 Pro (21 million)🥉 iPhone 14 (16.5 million)The rest:4. iPhone 13 (15.5 million)5. Galaxy A14 (12.4 million)6.… pic.twitter.com/qUrn0irgURAugust 28, 2023 See more

Apart from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the other S23 series phones didn't make the list; however, Samsung's one of the low-cost phones had surpassed even the S23 Ultra's shipments by a significant margin.

The Galaxy A14, released early this year, apparently moved 12.4 million units. Internally, the other top Samsung phones that share the list include mid-range smartphones, including the Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, and Galaxy A34 5G.

(Image credit: Samsung)

It is sad to see no other brands making up the list so far. Comparatively, last year's list for the first half of 2022 also included Xiaomi. That said, time and again, Samsung's budget phones have proven to be the most shipped globally, aside from Galaxy S series phones.

Compare that with last year's ranks.1H 2023 vs 1H 2022: pic.twitter.com/wrFxmsXjV4August 29, 2023 See more

As SamMobile points out, the listing proves that the Galaxy S23 Ultra turned out to be quite successful for Samsung. Meanwhile, the two-year-old iPhone 13 (which topped the H1 2022 list) and the iPhone 11 from 2019 are also included on this year's list. These are notably older phones, while Samsung's models were all released this year.