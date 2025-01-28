Another Pixel 9 Pro camera bar fault hints at a possible design flaw

What you need to know

The Pixel 9 Pro’s camera bar is reportedly peeling off, raising concerns about a possible design flaw.

Cases suggest the problem may let dust and water in, hinting at a structural weakness.

Initially quick to replace affected devices, Google’s support has since been criticized for dismissing complaints after the 90-day period.

Google’s camera bar, first seen on the Pixel 6 series, was meant to be a standout feature. But with the Pixel 9 Pro, it seems Google might’ve missed the mark—users are reporting that the camera bar is peeling off the back of the phone.

Back in October, a Reddit post about a Pixel 9 Pro with a wonky camera bar caught everyone’s attention. The owner said the bar was coming loose from the phone’s body, which was pretty weird since they claimed it had been in a case the whole time and never took a tumble or got damaged.

This whole thing kind of screams “design flaw” or maybe a factory oopsie. Either way, it’s a reminder that even the fanciest devices can have some serious growing pains.

Now, as Android Police first reported, Reddit user MohiFlaz shared their frustrating experience with the Pixel 9 Pro. They went into full protective mode right away after buying the phone three months ago. They’ve been super careful with it too, with no drops or rough treatment. But despite all that TLC, the camera bar is still coming loose.

When the first incident popped up, Google was quick to send a replacement. But now, MohiFlaz is calling out Google for their less-than-stellar response this time around.

In the comments, the user didn’t hold back and vented about their experience with Google Support. As per the comment, Google Support basically shrugged them off because the phone is over 90 days old. So now they’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, probably looking at forking over some cash to get it fixed elsewhere.

In both cases, the camera bar started peeling from the top edge, opening up gaps that could let water and dust sneak in. Given how similar these cases are, it’s pretty likely Google knows about the 9 Pro’s structural issues. But despite that, the phone’s still sitting on store shelves, which makes you wonder if they’re just hoping no one notices.

We have reached out to Google for a statement and will update this post when we hear back.

Since Google hasn’t said much about why the camera bar is peeling off or how to stop it, it’s probably smart to play it safe. Slapping on one of the best Pixel 9 Pro cases might be your best move.

The Pixel 9 series didn’t take down the big players, but it did set new sales records for Google. However, the last thing Google needs now is bad press, so handling unhappy customers with care will be key.