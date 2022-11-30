Nothing phone (1) owners can now sign up for the Android 13 open beta testing
The beta phase will kick off in mid-December.
What you need to know
- The Nothing phone (1) is set to start its Android 13 open beta testing in two weeks.
- Nothing has kicked off registration for the beta testing today before its mid-December commencement.
- Meanwhile, Carl Pei has announced that the closed beta phase starts November 30.
Earlier this year, Carl Pei teased Android 13 beta for the Nothing phone (1), stating that it would arrive before the end of the year. The company is now making good on that promise, as Nothing has just opened registrations for the Android 13 open beta for its first phone.
The open beta testing will kick off in mid-December, according to the company (opens in new tab). Nothing's CEO and co-founder Carl Pei also confirmed on Twitter (opens in new tab) that Android 13 open beta will roll out in two weeks. He also revealed that closed beta testing starts today, but did not specify how to participate.
That said, Nothing's sign-up page for the open beta (opens in new tab) is now live. You can register from today and be one of the first people to experience Android 13 on the Nothing phone (1). In line with Pei's recent teaser a few days ago, Android 13 will arrive on the device in the form of Nothing OS 1.5.0.
Meanwhile, you can already get a taste of Android 13 on the Nothing phone (1) via Paranoid Android, albeit unofficially. A new custom ROM from Paranoid Android, dubbed Topaz Alpha 1, arrived on the handset in October.
Nothing hasn't mentioned when exactly the stable builds will arrive on its challenger to the best cheap Android phones. However, the company previously said that the official rollout of Android 13 is scheduled for early 2023. This means Nothing is likely to spend the next few months squashing bugs and rolling out improvements before the stable release, as is customary with other brands.
While this demonstrates the company's lack of concern with being the fastest vendor to get Android 13 to its product, our own Harish Jonnalagadda praised the phone (1) for its low price, excellent design, and reliable performance.
Nothing promised three major OS upgrades for the Nothing phone (1), which means the device will receive future updates all the way up to Android 15.
The Nothing Phone (1) is a phone that will make you stand out wherever you go. Despite being a mid-range device, the phone's Gylph interface on the back, combined with the Nothing OS, breathes new life into the smartphone world.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.