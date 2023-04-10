AC Podcast 598: Why VR will NEVER replace traditional gaming
Let's get real about gaming
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Nick Sutrich, Andrew Myrick, and Namerah Saud Fatmi discuss VR replacing traditional gaming, a YouTube Shorts glow-up, the Samsung 'Fan Edition', the Galaxy Z Fold 5 going on a diet, why it's better to spend $1,000 on a Chromebook rather than a tablet, and more!
LINKS
- VR will never replace traditional gaming, and that's perfectly fine
- As TikTok remains in limbo, it's time for YouTube Shorts to have a major glow-up
- What does 'Fan Edition' even mean, Samsung?
- Samsung is said to be putting the Galaxy Z Fold 5 'on a diet'
- Why I'd rather spend $1,000 on a Chromebook than a tablet
- Google Pixel Fold: Everything we know
SPONSORS
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/acp to start hiring now.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Editor-in-chief
Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.