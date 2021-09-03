Since 2005, every PGA Tour has ended with a playoff system in which the top 30 players in the sport compete for a chance to take home the FedEx Cup. The 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs began with The Northern Trust and BMW Championship tournaments which were held last month. The Tour Championship is the final event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and in addition to bringing home the FedEx Cup trophy, the winner will also walk away with $15 million.

After a packed season which featured 14 tournaments and 50 events in total, the 2020-21 PGA Tour is coming to an end this weekend and we have all the details on how you can watch the 2021 Tour Championship on TV or online.

The Tour Championship has been held at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia since 2007 and the course is now the permanent home of the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. After acquiring property in the East Lake suburbs of Atlanta back in 1904, the course first opened in 1908 and was designed by golf architect Tom Bendelow.

Going into this weekend's Tour Championship, Patrick Cantley who won this year's BMW Championship is at the top of the standings with 4,302 points followed by Tony Finau who won The Northern Trust with 3,564 points and Bryson DeChambeau with 3,189 points. Dustin Johnson meanwhile, who won the FedEx Cup last year, is currently ranked 15th with 1,890 points.

In addition to the FedEx Cup, a number of other awards are also up for grabs including the PGA Tour Player of the Year, PGA Player of the Year, the Vardon Trophy for the PGA scoring leader, the Byron Nelson Award for the PGA Tour scoring leader and the Arnold Palmer Award for the rookie of the year.

Whether you've been closely following the 2020-21 PGA Tour since it kicked off last fall or just want to see which golfer takes home the FedEx Cup trophy, we'll show you exactly how to watch the PGA Tour Championship from anywhere in the world.

PGA Tour Championship - When and where?

The 2021 PGA Tour Championship will be held at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia beginning on Thursday, September 2 and the event will run until Sunday, September 4. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday coverage will begin at 1pm ET / 10am PT while things will start an hour earlier on Sunday at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

How to watch the PGA Tour Championship in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch all of the coverage of this year's PGA Tour Championship from Thursday to Sunday, then you'll need a cable package that gives you access to both the Golf Channel as well as NBC. This is because the Golf Channel will air the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday as well as the early round coverage during the weekend while NBC will show the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

However, you can also stream the entire tournament online with PGA Tour Live which is available through NBC Sports Gold for $9.99 per month or $39.99 for the season or through Amazon Prime Video for $9.99 per month in addition to the cost of your Amazon Prime subscription.

Not interested in signing up for cable or PGA Tour Live to watch this year's PGA Tour Championship? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the Golf Channel as well as NBC so you can watch the PGA Tour online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to the Golf Channel and NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

fuboTV - $65 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes the Golf Channel and NBC as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to the Golf Channel and NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV - $95 per month - AT&T TV Now's Ultimate plan is quite expensive at $94.99 a month but it will give you access to the Golf Channel and NBC as well as over 130 other live TV channels.

Watch the PGA Tour Championship in Canada

Canadian golf fans will be able to watch the 2021 PGA Tour Championship on TSN. However, the network will only show coverage of the third and final rounds of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday. Canadian viewers will be able to watch the third round of the PGA Tour Championship on Saturday beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on TSN3 or CTV2 as well as the final round of the tournament on Sunday beginning at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT on TSN 4 or CTV2.

If you've already cut the cord though, you can get access to TSN's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.

Get a PGA Tour live stream in the UK

If you live in the UK and want to watch the 2021 PGA Tour Championship, you can do so via Sky Sports. On Thursday and Friday, the network will begin its coverage of the tournament at 5:30pm BST on Sky Sports Golf. On Saturday, Sky Sports Golf - Red Button and Sky Sports Mix will begin their coverage of the third round at 6pm BST while Sky Sports Main Event will start a bit later at 6:45pm BST. On Sunday, Sky Sports Golf - Red Button, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix will all show the final round of this year's PGA Tour Championship beginning at 5pm BST.

Don't want to sign up for a lengthy Sky Sports contract just to watch the PGA Tour Championship, don't worry as you can watch the entire tournament on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.98 or a Sky Sports Two Month Pass for £25.99. NOW TV will also let you watch the golf online on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

Live stream the PGA Tour Championship in Australia

Australians with a Foxtel cable subscription will be able to watch this year's PGA Tour Championship on Fox Sports beginning at 3am AEST / 1am AWST from Thursday till Sunday. If that's a bit too early for you, don't worry as Fox Sports will show replays each afternoon beginning at 1pm AEST / 11am AWST.

Those that have already cut the cord will be able to watch the 2021 PGA Tour Championship online via Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch this weekend's tournament.

Watch the PGA Tour Championship from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the PGA Tour Championship in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the final FedEx Cup Playoff when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.