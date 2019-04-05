Java is one of the most popular coding languages and is a great place to start if you're interested in learning to code — but learning how to code means enrolling in a boot camp or a course at your local college right? Hell no!
Right now, Android Central Digital Offers is letting you pay what you want for The Java Master Class Bundle. That means you can score hundreds of dollars worth of great training material for less than $10.
Here's how these deals work. You can pay anything you want and get access to the Java Game Development course which will walk you through the process of making your own Flappy Bird clone. Pay more than the average price and get all ten courses in the bundle! They include:
- Oracle Java SE 8 Certification Course - Java Web Services and XML: ORACLE Exam Preparation
- JavaFX: Building Client Applications
- Mastering Java Swing & GUI Applications
- Java Web Technologies Course
- Professional Web Scraping with Java
- Java Hibernate Object/Relational Mapping (ORM) Course
- Java Spring MVC Quickstart Course
- Learn Java From Scratch
- Java Game Development: Create a Flappy Bird Clone
All combined, this is a $960 value, and you can currently get them all for under $10!
Pay what you want for the The Java Master Class Bundle!
Ready to make a change in your career and start creating your own sweet Java applications? This bundle will teach you everything you need to know to get started. Get lifetime access to these valuable courses so you can always consult back to them as needed when you're building your first apps.