What you need to know Google may be developing a Soli-powered smartwatch.

Newly published patents show the company has been working on a gesture-centric smartwatch.

The Pixel 5, meanwhile, may ditch Motion Sense and the Soli chip entirely, according to at least one rumor.

One of the most unique aspects of the Pixel 4 was, without doubt, its Motion Sense gesture navigation system that allowed the phone to pick up your hand gestures from a distance. While an interesting novelty, it ultimately failed to gain much traction among Pixel owners, all while being a significant drain on the phone's already abysmal battery life, and reports suggest the company may drop the feature with the next-generation Pixel phone entirely. Still, the technology is impressive from a technical standpoint, and a lot of effort did go into Google's efforts to build the Soli chip that powers the experience. It's possible the company may discard the tech entirely — adding to its ever-growing graveyard — but, at least for the time being, the company is also exploring other uses for the tech, it seems.