One of the most keenly anticipated clashes of the season so far takes place under the lights of State Farm tonight as two of the league's most in-form teams go head-to-head.
Read on for full details on how to watch Packers vs Cardinals, no matter where you are in the world.
Green Bay come into this match looking to make it seven straight wins in a row, but their preparations for this crucial game have been thrown into disarray, after a number of key players were placed on the sidelines due to COVID-19 .
Key wide receiver Davante Adams has been ruled out alongside fellow WR Allen Lazard, neutralising one of the league's most potent receiving corps, while their backline must also do without defensive coordinator Joe Berry, who has also tested positive.
With Kyler Murray in red-hot form, the Cardinals will be looking to capitalise on the Packers woes and continue their unbeaten streak.
Arizona started slow against the Houston Texans at the weekend, before notching up a somewhat straightforward victory in which they managed not to concede a touchdown.
More urgency will likely be needed by the hosts today against a depleted, yet still dangerous opponent.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals live stream for Sunday's game.
Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals: Where and when?
These two teams meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, California on Thursday with kick-off set for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT / 1.20am BST / 11.20am AEDT.
Watch Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals online in the US
Tonight's big game is being carried by NFL Network, select Fox channels and Amazon Prime.
Kick-off is set for for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT, and if you have Fox or NFL Network as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the either network's website.
If you don't then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + SLing Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1,2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.
Finally, you can also tune into the game for free by taking advantage of a 30-day FREE Amazon Prime trial offer, with the service costing $7.99 a month or $69 for the year thereafter.
How to stream Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch at least five NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
Somewhat unsurprisingly this big match is one of those games getting the live treatment, with the Packers vs Cardinals going out on Sky at 1.20am BST on Thursday night/Friday morning.
Alternatively the dedicated NFL Game Pass Pro streaming service, with its £147.99 subscription gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals live in Canada
While both TSN and CTV are both showing tonight's game, for hardcore NFL fans in Canada probably the way to go is streaming service DAZN which has exclusive live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in Canada including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 11.20am AEDT on Friday morning.
