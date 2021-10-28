One of the most keenly anticipated clashes of the season so far takes place under the lights of State Farm tonight as two of the league's most in-form teams go head-to-head.

Green Bay come into this match looking to make it seven straight wins in a row, but their preparations for this crucial game have been thrown into disarray, after a number of key players were placed on the sidelines due to COVID-19 .

Key wide receiver Davante Adams has been ruled out alongside fellow WR Allen Lazard, neutralising one of the league's most potent receiving corps, while their backline must also do without defensive coordinator Joe Berry, who has also tested positive.

With Kyler Murray in red-hot form, the Cardinals will be looking to capitalise on the Packers woes and continue their unbeaten streak.

Arizona started slow against the Houston Texans at the weekend, before notching up a somewhat straightforward victory in which they managed not to concede a touchdown.

More urgency will likely be needed by the hosts today against a depleted, yet still dangerous opponent.

Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals: Where and when?

These two teams meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, California on Thursday with kick-off set for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT / 1.20am BST / 11.20am AEDT.

Watch Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

